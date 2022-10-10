Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Captain Plays for Chiefs vs. Raiders on MNF

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings captain plays for Chiefs vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Watch the MNF segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Monday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (LV vs KC)

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich

I’ll go with Davante Adams. I like this spot for Adams—one thing we have seen from the Chiefs, their defense has been pretty good, they’re getting some pressure, but late in games, they’re giving up chunks of yardage. We saw Justin Herbert almost pull off a miraculous comeback win, piling up over 300 yards. Two quarterbacks have now gone for over 300 yards against the Chiefs, and I think matchup wise, this is where the Chiefs have struggled—allowing 100 yards and two touchdowns to Mike Evans— it’s against big, physical, wide receiver 1s.

Davante Adams is $17,100, but I think a lot of people are going to be looking to go to Travis Kelce, who’s a little bit cheaper, or maybe even Mahomes here, or maybe even go down to Josh Jacobs. I like Davante Adams in this spot.

Pearce Dietrich

Let’s go a little bit cheaper—Hunter Renfrow. Kansas City doesn’t really give up a lot of deep stuff, but underneath, they will either get killed or allow it. And it’s a lot of their scheme, they’re getting a lot of pressure, top of the league in terms of a 29% pressure rate, they blitz a lot, top three in quarterback knockdowns, top three in quarterback hurries. It forces these quick passes, that’s what Hunter Renfrow runs.

You look at what Renfrow’s done in the past against Kansas City, the last matchup, he had 11 catches, over 140 yards, a touchdown. Had a big game before that. I think it just plays well to Renfrow just underneath, slowly picking away.

He has been cleared to play. He hasn’t played in a couple games. Maybe he’s off the radar for some people and you get a little bit lower ownership.

Geoff’s Pick: Davante Adams ($17,100 CP)

Pearce’s Pick: Hunter Renfrow ($8,700 CP)

