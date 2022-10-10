Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Chiefs vs. Raiders on MNF

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Chiefs vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Pearce Dietrich

We’ll go with Noah Gray, tight end 3—the approach to winning this Showdown is to pick the random touchdown—we have seen this play out several times where the tight end 3 or wide receiver 4 gets the touchdown and is in the winning lineup.

I’m going to go back to Gray. He’s a good pass blocker, good run blocker. He’s going to be in those goal line sets. I just hope that they dial him up this time. He was a great receiving tight end out of Duke, one of the best in the nation. He has the ability to catch the ball, we just need it to be his turn and not Fortson’s turn.

I think a lot of people will play Fortson because he’s been the one that’s worked. Maybe we’ll get a little bit of depressed ownership on Gray. By the way, we’re flipping a coin here.

Geoff Ulrich

I’m going to go to the running back position because this is probably where you should be going for value.

Isiah Pacheco played a season-high snaps in the last game. A season high carries as well, averaged well over five yards per carry against a tough Tampa Bay run defense. I think he’s going to see more continuation of work this week.

Brandon Bolden at $2000 I think is where you can go for extreme value. If this game does turn into more of a shootout and Derek Carr is dropping back 40+ times, you’ll see Brandon Bolden on the field more. Josh McDaniels brought him in for a reason. It’s because he can work him a little bit in the passing game, and that’s just kind of what Josh McDaniels’ offense likes to do at times.

So I think Bolden probably comes alive in this game. Don’t be shocked if he pops up with four or five catches. At $2K, he’s definitely viable tonight for Showdown.

Pearce’s Pick: Noah Gray ($900)

Geoff’s Picks: Isiah Pacheco ($4,800), Brandon Bolden ($2,000)

