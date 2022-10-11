 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 6 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 6 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing the Week 6 betting lines.

Week 6 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

GET LINK TO PME RAKE FREE DRAFTKINGS CONTEST​

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 6 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Saquon Barkley
  2. Nick Chubb
  3. Austin Ekeler
  4. Leonard Fournette
  5. Christian McCaffrey
  6. Dalvin Cook
  7. Jonathan Taylor
  8. Joe Mixon
  9. Alvin Kamara
  10. Aaron Jones
  11. Rhamondre Stevenson
  12. Breece Hall
  13. Ken Walker
  14. Kareem Hunt
  15. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  16. Jeff Wilson
  17. Devin Singletary
  18. David Montgomery
  19. James Robinson
  20. Miles Sanders
  21. Najee Harris
  22. Ezekiel Elliott
  23. Raheem Mostert
  24. Tony Pollard
  25. Eno Benjamin
  26. JK Dobbins
  27. AJ Dillon
  28. Khalil Herbert
  29. Travis Etienne
  30. Michael Carter
  31. Melvin Gordon
  32. Tyler Allgeier
  33. Cam Akers
  34. Antonio Gibson
  35. Darrel Williams
  36. Mike Boone
  37. Nyheim Hines
  38. Brian Robinson
  39. Chase Edmonds
  40. Kenneth Gainwell
  41. JD McKissic
  42. Jerick McKinnon
  43. Darrell Henderson
  44. Alexander Mattison
  45. Mark Ingram
  46. Rachaad White
  47. Tevin Coleman
  48. Zach Moss
  49. Caleb Huntley
  50. James Cook
  51. Avery Williams
  52. Josh Kelley
  53. Samaje Perine
  54. Isaiah Pacheco
  55. Deon Jackson
  56. Trestan Ebner
  57. Jaylen Warren
  58. Sony Michel
  59. Jordan Mason
  60. D’Onta Foreman
  61. Justin Jackson
  62. Boston Scott
  63. D’Ernest Johnson
  64. Matt Breida

