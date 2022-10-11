 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 6 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 6 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing the Week 6 betting lines.

Week 6 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Week 6 Rankings — Rankings Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

Week 6 — BEST BETS | GAME PICKS | SPREAD BETS | DraftKings Tips

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 6 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Cooper Kupp
  2. Justin Jefferson
  3. Stefon Diggs
  4. Ja’Marr Chase
  5. Mike Evans
  6. Marquise Brown
  7. Tyreek Hill
  8. A.J. Brown
  9. Deebo Samuel
  10. CeeDee Lamb
  11. DK Metcalf
  12. Tee Higgins
  13. Mike Williams
  14. Chris Olave
  15. Tyler Lockett
  16. Gabriel Davis
  17. Courtland Sutton
  18. DeVonta Smith
  19. Amari Cooper
  20. Michael Pittman
  21. Christian Kirk
  22. Chris Godwin
  23. Jaylen Waddle
  24. Allen Lazard
  25. Drake London
  26. Romeo Doubs
  27. Diontae Johnson
  28. Brandon Aiyuk
  29. JuJu Smith Schuster
  30. Jakobi Meyers
  31. Rashod Bateman
  32. George Pickens
  33. Curtis Samuel
  34. Corey Davis
  35. Michael Gallup
  36. Terry McLaurin
  37. Adam Thielen
  38. Garrett Wilson
  39. Alec Pierce
  40. Rondale Moore
  41. Elijah Moore
  42. Jerry Jeudy
  43. Russell Gage
  44. DJ Moore
  45. Tyler Boyd
  46. Devin Duvernay
  47. Zay Jones
  48. Chase Claypool
  49. Darius Slayton
  50. Jarvis Landry
  51. Christian Watson
  52. Marvin Jones
  53. DeVante Parker
  54. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  55. Noah Brown
  56. Allen Robinson II
  57. Ben Skowronek
  58. Darnell Mooney
  59. Breshad Perriman
  60. Olamide Zaccheaus
  61. Julio Jones
  62. Josh Palmer
  63. Randall Cobb
  64. Juwan Jennings
  65. Robbie Anderson
  66. Tyquan Thornton
  67. Mecole Hardman
  68. Ashton Dulin
  69. Donovan People-Jones
  70. Jamal Agnew
  71. Skyy Moore
  72. Nelson Agholor
  73. Kendrick Bourne
  74. KJ Osborn
  75. Greg Dortch

