NFL Week 6 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 6 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing the Week 6 betting lines.

Week 6 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 6 QB Rankings

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Josh Allen
  2. Jalen Hurts
  3. Lamar Jackson
  4. Patrick Mahomes
  5. Tom Brady
  6. Kyler Murray
  7. Geno Smith
  8. Joe Burrow
  9. Aaron Rodgers
  10. Kirk Cousins
  11. Justin Herbert
  12. Zach Wilson
  13. Trevor Lawrence
  14. Carson Wentz
  15. Matthew Stafford
  16. Marcus Mariota
  17. Justin Fields
  18. Jimmy Garoppolo
  19. Cooper Rush
  20. Matt Ryan
  21. Daniel Jones
  22. Russell Wilson
  23. Andy Dalton
  24. Jacoby Brissett
  25. Bailey ZAPPE
  26. Skylar Thompson
  27. Kenny Pickett
  28. PJ Walker

