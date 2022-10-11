 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 6 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 6 TE rankings and Week 6 DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing the Week 6 betting lines.

Week 6 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Week 6 Rankings — Rankings Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

Week 6 — BEST BETS | GAME PICKS | SPREAD BETS | DraftKings Tips

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 6 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Mark Andrews
  3. Dallas Goedert
  4. Zach Ertz
  5. Tyler Higbee
  6. David Njoku
  7. George Kittle
  8. Cade Otton
  9. Hayden Hurst
  10. Kyle Pitts
  11. Pat Freiermuth
  12. Taysom Hill
  13. Evan Engram
  14. Hunter Henry
  15. Dalton Schultz
  16. Cole Kmet
  17. Gerald Everett
  18. Tyler Conklin
  19. Robert Tonyan
  20. Eric Saubert
  21. Logan Thomas
  22. Irv Smith Jr.
  23. Juwan Johnson
  24. Mo Alie-Cox
  25. Dawson Knox
  26. Daniel Bellinger
  27. Isaiah Likely
  28. Will Dissly
  29. Noah Fant
  30. Mike Gesicki
  31. Albert Okwuegbunam
  32. Kylen Granson
  33. Harrison Bryant

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 6 DST Rankings

  1. SF
  2. TB
  3. CHI
  4. WAS
  5. JAX
  6. LAR
  7. GB
  8. NE
  9. CLE
  10. DAL
  11. PHI
  12. MIN
  13. LAC
  14. MIA
  15. IND
  16. ARZ
  17. BAL

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

