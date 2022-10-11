Everything You Need to Know for Madden 23 DFS on DraftKings

DraftKings has switched from Madden 22 to Madden 23 for DFS contests. These are the three major updates that will help you compete in Madden DFS on DraftKings.

Play Madden DFS in the DraftKings NFL lobby!

We’re still on PS4:

If you’re an avid follower of Madden, you may know that the PS5 version of the game is drastically different than one played on PS4. Field Sense Passing, Game Momentum, and 360 cuts will not be part of DFS contests for Madden 23. You can expect similar animations, player movement, and presentation from previous games.

Dynamic Depth Charts add more fun:

Dynamic depth charts in Madden 23 no longer blindly place the highest overall players in the game. Instead, depth charts have been decided by multiple factors, including each player’s age, development trait, and on-the-field skills.

In last year’s game, Elijah Moore, the Jets’ second-round rookie receiver, didn’t play at all in Madden 22 sims, even though he was more heavily featured than Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis and Keelan Cole in real NFL games. This year, we’ll see players like Chris Olave potentially dominate in Madden sims. In ‘22, he would’ve been behind Tre’Quan Smith, Jarvis Landry, and likely Michael Hardy as well. This year, he’ll get plenty of looks for the New Orleans Saints.

Abilities Rule Supreme:

Superstar WRs can reach a new level in Madden 23. Minor changes to the way abilities play in the game allow the most elite receivers to dominate in NFL games. Two specific abilities that will play major roles are the following:

Deep Out Elite: This ability activates any time a receiver is outside the numbers and 20+ yards downfield. Quite literally, “The Moss Ability” will boost catching for players like DK Metcalf, who can now dominate on contested balls deep downfield, especially when matched up against shorter, non-superstar corners.

Short In Elite: This ability is the exact opposite of Deep Out Elite, granting route running and catching boosts to receivers inside the numbers and fewer than 10 yards from the line of scrimmage. This will be especially dominant on slant routes in the redzone, where receivers like Diontae Johnson should thrive.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.