Madden DFS Contests: Things to Know for Madden 23 on DraftKings

DraftKings has made the switch from Madden 22 to Madden 23 for DFS contests. Here are the three major notes that will help you compete in Madden DFS.

For more Madden DFS analysis, follow me on Twitter @ItsJeffGuy.

Join a Madden DFS contest here!

We’re Still on PS4

If you’re an avid follower of Madden, you may know the PS5 version of the game is drastically different than one played on PS4. However, since we’re still on the older console, you can expect similar animations, player movement and presentation from previous games.

Dynamic Depth Charts Add More Fun

Dynamic depth charts in Madden 23 no longer blindly place the highest overall players in the game. Instead, depth charts have been decided by multiple factors, including each player’s age, development trait and on-the-field skills.

In last year’s game, Elijah Moore — the Jets’ second-round rookie receiver — didn’t play at all in Madden 22 sims, even though he played in real NFL games and was way more important to the Jets than Jamison Crowder, Corey Davis and Keelan Cole. This year, we’ll see players like Chris Olave potentially dominate in Madden sims. In Madden 22, he would’ve been behind Tre’Quan Smith, Jarvis Landry and likely Michael Hardy, as well. This year, he’ll get plenty of looks on the Saints.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Abilities Rule Supreme

Superstar WRs can reach a new level in Madden 23. Minor changes to the way abilities play in the game allow the most elite receivers to dominate. Two specific abilities that will play major roles are:

Deep Out Elite : This ability activates any time a receiver is outside the numbers and 20-plus yards downfield. Quite literally, “The Moss Ability,” will boost catching for players like DK Metcalf, who can now dominate on contested balls deep downfield, especially when matched up against shorter, non-superstar corners.

This ability activates any time a receiver is outside the numbers and 20-plus yards downfield. Quite literally, “The Moss Ability,” will boost catching for players like DK Metcalf, who can now dominate on contested balls deep downfield, especially when matched up against shorter, non-superstar corners. Short In Elite: This ability is the exact opposite of Deep Out Elite, granting route-running and catching boosts to receivers inside the numbers and fewer than 10 yards from the line of scrimmage. This will be especially dominant on slant routes in the red zone, where receivers like Diontae Johnson should thrive.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.