NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas

1. Noah Gragson ($10,800) — Before the schedule shifted to a plate track and a road course, Gragson set the record for most consecutive Xfinity Series wins (four). A new streak could start on Saturday at his home track in Las Vegas.

2. Justin Allgaier ($10,600) — The first Las Vegas race was a long time ago. A lot has changed and a lot has not. Allgaier and Gragson were the fastest in that race and they’ve been the fastest every week since.

3. Ty Gibbs ($11,000) — Late race cautions allowed Gibbs to steal the Las Vegas win away from the more deserving JRM cars. Gibbs’ win was not a fluke, but his JGR Toyota was not as fast as Allgaier and Gragson’s cars.

4. Josh Berry ($9,900) — The JRM Chevys are the best in the Xfinity Series. Last season, they finished one, two and three in the fall Las Vegas race. Josh Berry was the driver that finished first.

5. AJ Allmendinger ($10,100) — Gragson won four Xfintiy Series races in a row, and then Allmendinger started his streak. Allmendinger’s two in a row might be more impressive, given that his wins were at very volatile and random tracks (Roval and Talladega).

6. Brandon Jones ($8,800) — Texas did not go well for Jones (lap one wreck), but most of his recent races have been surprisingly good. He had the second-best driver rating at Bristol and the fourth-best at Kansas.

7. Sam Mayer ($9,600) — For the first time in the history of JRM, their drivers occupied each step of the podium at Las Vegas last fall. This fall, they have a legitimate shot at taking the first four spots.

8. Trevor Bayne ($10,400) — The No. 18 JGR Toyota is good but it’s no longer a dominant force. It’s not even the best JGR car. Brandon Jones may even have a better car, but definitely has a better team rapport because he’s a full-time driver.

9. Austin Hill ($9,400) — Back-to-back races at Talladega and The Roval can ruin a driver’s season. That driver appears to be Austin Hill. His 11 top-5 finishes and 17 top-10 finishes might mean nothing after a 14th-place finish at Talladega and 29th-place finish at The Roval.

10. Sheldon Creed ($9,000) — That talent is there. The car is fast. Creed can’t buy a break, but he also has to beat JR Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing. Even if his luck turns around, Allgaier, Gragson and Gibbs are not going to just roll over for him.

11. Daniel Hemric ($8,600) — In the last four Las Vegas races, Hemric has never scored more than five hog points (fast laps and laps led points). However, he has a top-5 finish in each race.

12. Riley Herbst ($8,500) — His average finish is 14th, but his average driver rating is 11th. That’s not the biggest disparity ever, but it does suggest that Herbst has been slightly unlucky. However, even with good luck, he’s nowhere near being a top-5 driver.

13. Stefan Parsons ($6,600) — The Tommy Joe Martins cars (Alpha Prime) were the best of the second tier. Now, they’re a part of the first tier and Stefan Parsons is legit. Parsons finished 12th at Watkins Glen, 17th at Darlington, eighth at Bristol, 13th at Texas and was in seventh place at The Roval but wrecked on the green-white-checker finish.

14. Bayley Currey ($5,000) — The last two races (Roval and Talladega) are not strong performance indicators. In the four races before Talladega, Currey ranks 19th in Dietrich Data.

15. Hailie Deegan ($4,800) — Ford is not going to put Deegan in a jalopy. She may not be the best developmental driver in their stable, but they’re not going to risk the bad publicity of a mechanical failure in her debut. The car will be worth more than $4,800, the driver is another question.

