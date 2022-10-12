Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 6

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate for Week 6.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3.75M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

5. Joe Burrow ($6,700) / Ja’Marr Chase ($7,700), Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

Tee Higgins is clearly banged up right now after leaving Week 4’s game against the Dolphins and then leaving again after playing only eight snaps last week against Baltimore. In his absence last week, Ja’Marr Chase saw 12 targets on just 35 Joe Burrow dropbacks, good for a 34% target share. This is a pretty important game for the defending AFC Champs, as they do not want to fall to 2-4. New Orleans just got shredded by both Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf last week and now rank 23rd in the NFL in DK points allowed to wideouts. I would expect Cincy to force feed Chase in this spot, making him extremely live to hit 100-yard bonus.

You are absolutely going to want to have a piece of this game, and while the obvious pairing with Mahomes is Travis Kelce, this is QB/WR stacks article. MVS finally showed some signs of life against the Raiders on Monday night, catching six balls for 90 yards on a season high eight targets. JuJu Smith-Schuster is either really injured and just washed up at this point, so MVS is going to be the focal point of the KC wide receiver corps at least until Skyy Moore is ready to step into a larger role. Either way, MVS is only $4,500 this week in the highest total game of the week, and is a nice way to get exposure to Mahomes.

3. Josh Allen ($8,200) / Stefon Diggs ($8,400), Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

There was no way we weren’t including the best WR/QB duo in the NFL in this article, especially not after watching what Derek Carr and Davante Adams just did to this Chiefs defense on Monday night. Matchup is truly irrelevant right now when it comes to the Bills, however, KC just allowed a combined 227 yards and four touchdowns to Mike Evans and Adams the past two weeks. What are Josh Allen and Stef Diggs going to do to them in a revenge spot after last year’s AFC Divisional round thriller? Obviously this is the most expensive stack on the Week 6 main slate, but it also comes with the highest ceiling.

2. Kirk Cousins ($6,000) / Justin Jefferson ($8,900), Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

It’s becoming incredibly difficult to fade Justin Jefferson at this point regardless of how high his price tag gets. He’s coming off a masterful performance Sunday against the Bears where he caught 12-of-13 targets for 154 yards. That was on the heels of a 10-catch 147-yard performance against the Saints in London two weeks ago. The man is simply unstoppable and Kirk Cousins locks onto him every chance he gets. It’s becoming pretty evident that Adam Thielen is not the player he once was and that K.J. Osborn is nothing more than an ancillary receiver, which basically puts Jefferson in the Cooper Kupp category in terms of target competition.

He’s going to continue getting absolutely peppered, as it’s simply the most effective way for the Vikings to move the ball at the moment. The matchup this week is pretty strong as well, as the Dolphins have allowed the eighth most DK points to opposing wideouts on the year thus far. Jefferson is expensive, but Cousins is a very affordable $6,000 and if the Dolphins put up some points at home here this stack could go nuts yet again.

1. Tom Brady ($6,300) / Mike Evans ($7,000), Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

After checking in as the No. 1 stack from last week, we are going to run it right back with the Tampa duo again here, as the matchup is even better in this spot. If you watched the Steelers defense last week you saw a unit that has absolutely no clue what it’s doing. Gabe Davis caught three balls for 171 yards and two touchdowns, while Stefon Diggs also went over the 100-yard threshold and found the paint as well. Tom Brady, now that he’s got all his weapons back healthy, is throwing at an incredibly high rate.

He chucked it a whopping 52 times last week against the Falcons, in what finished as a one score game. Evans saw eight targets in the game and caught four of them for 81 yards, and was inches from scoring a touchdown, but stepped out at the one-yard-line. Pittsburgh ranks dead last in DK points allowed to opposing wide receivers and fifth worst to opposing quarterbacks. The Bucs have a 26-point implied team total and should absolutely shred this week, making this the highest floor stack on the slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3.75M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.