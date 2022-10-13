Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Week 6

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire plays for Week 6.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.75M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

QB

Geoff Ulrich:

I’m going to Joe Burrow at $6700. I think that this is a very, very good upside spot. We just saw the New Orleans Saints defense make Geno Smith look like Joe Montana—I like this spot for a breakout for Joe Burrow. I know that the Bengals haven’t been looking great, but it’s in a dome against the Saints’ weaker past defense. Give me Joe Burrow here for a breakout game.

Pearce Dietrich:

Did somebody say Geno Smith? Let’s play Geno Smith this week. Seattle can’t run the ball. Chris Carson retired, Travis Homer onto IR, Rashaad Penny injured again. He’s forced to pass, and Geno Smith is looking good passing.

Arizona is 27th in pass DVOA. They’ve allowed the 25th most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. Arizona blitzes all the time, but they’re near the bottom of the league, second to last in sacks—they don’t get to the quarterback. Very similar to Detroit, and if you look and see what Geo Smith did against Detroit, over 300 yards passing, 2 touchdowns in the air, ran the ball 7 times for 49 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Go Seahawks.

Geoff’s Pick: Joe Burrow ($6,700)

Pearce’s Pick: Geno Smith ($5,700)

RB

Pearce Dietrich:

I will stay with the Seahawks and take the cheap Kenneth Walker, who now is the last man standing at the running back position. Second-round running back, eight carries, 88 yards and a touchdown last week.

This is projected to be over 50 points in this game. So we’ve got high scoring, we’ve got redzone, we’ve got goal line opportunities, all of those are going to go to Walker.

Now, 69 of his yards came on one play, you might say, well, that’s not good, but now he’s going to get a full game of action. More explosive plays. Kenneth Walker, cheap, works in a Seattle stack.

Geoff Ulrich:

Raheem Mostert at $5700—Miami taking on Minnesota, Minnesota is not anything great. They’re an average defense at best. Miami Dolphins with all the injury issues at quarterback, what did they do last week? Well, they gave the ball to Raheem Mostert because Chase Edmonds forgot how to play football. Mostert is going to get more carries here regardless of who’s at quarterback.

I like this spot quite a bit. Mostert still has a lot of juice left, $5700, too cheap for a guy who’s basically turned into their team’s main carry back.

Pearce’s Pick: Kenneth Walker III ($5,400)

Geoff’s Pick: Raheem Mostert ($5,700)

WR

Geoff Ulrich:

Ja’Marr Chase, $7700—look at what the Seattle wide receivers did to this New Orleans Saints secondary. Downfield passes—Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, 3 touchdowns.

Ja’Marr Chase is well overdue for a Ja’Marr Chase game, and I think it’s going to come this week in the Dome against the Saints’ secondary. It was just allowing big plays left and right. Give me Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow for a big stack this Sunday.

Pearce Dietrich:

Tyler Lockett. DK Metcalf has a better matchup against the 99th-ranked cornerback, but Lockett is also in a really good spot as well. May surprise some people, but he’s the No. 9 wide receiver this year at PFF. 32 catches over 400 yards receiving, 2 touchdowns. 80% catch rate—that’s the best in the NFL.

Geoff’s Pick: Ja’Marr Chase ($7,700)

Pearce’s Pick: Tyler Lockett ($5,600)

TE

Pearce Dietrich:

Noah Fant—the Cardinals have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends. Fant has a top-notch grade over the last two weeks. I like the way that they’ve been using him in the slot, they’ve been spreading him out. With the run game limited to just Kenneth Walker, we’re probably going to see less of the traditional sets, although Dissly will be fine at tight end. But I like Fant’s upside in this explosive game against a weak Cardinals defense.

Geoff Ulrich:

Let’s go to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram, who is finally coming on. He had a good game against the Indianapolis Colts the last time they faced them. I think that Jacksonville is going to hand it to the Colts again here. 8 targets in that game, had 10 targets last week.

I think Evan Engram finds the end zone against the Colts defense that really has not been good at defending the middle of the field, the slot, the tight end position. Evan Engram at $3500 has barely seen his salary move at all, even after that 10-target game. Let’s take the cheap value and go with the Jags.

Pearce’s Pick: Noah Fant ($3,000)

Geoff’s Pick: Evan Engram ($3,500)

