Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Captain Plays for Commanders vs. Bears on TNF

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings Captain plays for Thursday’s Commanders-Bears Showdown contest.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Thursday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (WAS vs CHI)

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

I definitely want Justin Fields. I know he’s going to be popular. I know the field is probably going to be thinking the same that I do, but I just don’t know who else to turn to, to trust in this game.

Justin Fields brings legitimate rushing upside. Over 40 yards in each of his last three games as a rusher. And we have seen the passing stabilize a little bit. He’s at least been over 20 passing attempts, which sounds crazy to say that’s stabilizing. But after his first three games, it’s quite a bit of an up-trend.

Seventy-one percent completion rate against the Minnesota Vikings, (and) this is not a good secondary (he’ll see Thursday). This is probably a worse secondary than he faced last week. The only thing you have to worry about with Fields and the Bears is: Can they keep him upright? I think that happens in this games.

And again, we just come down to what the options are in this game for Showdown? We’ve got a timeshare forming with the running backs on the other side. David Montgomery is just a player (who) I don’t think offers explosive play ability. You can look to Darnell Mooney, I guess, for the breakout game. But is he going to get the volume? I just think you have to captain Fields tonight.

Geoff’s Pick: Justin Fields $15,000

