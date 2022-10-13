Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Commanders vs. Bears on TNF

DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Thursday’s Commanders-Bears Showdown contest.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Thursday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (WAS vs CHI)

Watch the TNF segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich:

All these guys should be cheap and affordable because there aren’t any good players. But you can go a lot of different ways.

If you want to go cute and play games — and I don’t think you really need to — Cole Turner is going to be on the field for half the snaps at tight end. I don’t think you really need to go that low, but he’ll be an option.

The safe way is just play both defenses. There’s going to get plenty of sacks, there’s going to be plenty of interception opportunities here. Both offensive lines are terrible, and the pass rush for both teams is pretty solid.

Geoff Ulrich:

I think Cams Sims at $1,400 is the actual value. Because he’s so cheap and his target rate is going to go up. He’s in an improved situation from a volume perspective. Cam Sims is the clear value.

If you’re taking a shot ... Equanimeous St. Brown at $4,800. This Washington secondary is pretty bad. They have allowed basically a 100-yard game to a receiver in almost every game they’ve played this year.

St. Brown is a big guy. He projects as a prototypical WR1. It hasn’t translated to him doing that in the NFL, but we’ve seen him pop up with some big passes already with Fields.

Pearce’s Picks: Cole Turner ($200), Bears D/ST ($4,000), Commanders ($3,600)

Geoff’s Picks: Cam Sims ($1,400), Equanimeous St. Brown ($4,800)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Thursday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (WAS vs CHI)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.