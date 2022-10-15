Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for October 15

This Saturday provides another great slate of fantasy baseball from the Major League Baseball postseason, with the four-game slate getting underway at 2:07 p.m. ET on DraftKings. The Phillies start the day with a chance to advance if they can beat the Braves. The Astros can also advance if they can complete the sweep of Seattle in the 4:07 p.m. ET game. At 7:37 p.m. ET, the Guardians and the Yankees meet in Game 3 of their series which is knotted at one, and in the nightcap, the Padres will look to advance to the NLDS by beating their division-rival Dodgers in Game 4 of their NL West showdown.

Leading up to the first pitch, make sure to keep up with all the latest news and monitor starting lineups by installing the DK Live app and following DK Live on Twitter (@dklive). I’m also on Twitter (@ZT_Sports), where you can keep up with my picks for the rest of the postseason.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $100K Relay Throw [$25K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

PITCHER

Stud

Triston McKenzie, Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees ($8,900) – McKenzie has been impressive most of the season for the Guardians and will look to help them take the lead in their series against the Yankees after Game 2’s extra-inning win. McKenzie threw six shutout innings in the clinching win in the first round against the Rays, allowing two hits and striking out eight on his way to 27.1 DKFP. He has over 21 DKFP in five of his past six starts, highlighted by a masterful 40.4-DKFP performance against the White Sox in September.

McKenzie brings a very high ceiling whenever he takes the mound due to his high strikeout potential. In his 15 starts since the All-Star break, he has 102 strikeouts in 96 innings. He faced the Yankees just before that stretch and threw seven shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven. He was very strong at home, posting a 2.77 ERA, 2.57 FIP and 10.62 K/9 in his starts at Progressive Field, so even against the Yankees, he’s in a strong enough spot to overcome the difficult matchup.

Other Option – Joe Musgrove ($8,400)

Value

Tyler Anderson, Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres ($7,200) – Anderson also showed strikeout upside with 10 punchouts in his final start of the regular season. He only lasted five innings against the Rockies in that game but still finished with 23.7 DKFP. The Dodgers don’t typically ask their starters to handle a lot of innings, and he will be on a short leash in this “all hands on deck” attempt to extend the Dodgers’ season. Given all the options, though, Anderson’s still the strongest play under $8K.

Anderson allowed three runs or fewer in 10 straight starts, going 3-4 with a 1.99 ERA, 3.21 FIP and 6.25 K/9. He went at least five innings in each of those starts as well and produced over 19 DKFP in three of his past four outings. Anderson also posted a strong outing against the Padres in San Diego late in September, allowing three hits and two runs in six innings.

INFIELD

Stud

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees ($6,000) – Ramírez has an extra-base hit and at least 7.0 DKFP in three of his four playoff games this postseason. He hit .280 with a .363 wOBA during the regular season and hit the dramatic home run that started Cleveland’s playoff run. In his career, he has gone 5-for-13 against Yankees starter Luis Severino ($8,100) and three of those five hits have been home runs.

Stud

Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies ($4,700) – Olson played in every single game for the Braves during his first year in Atlanta, hitting just .240 but with 34 home runs, 103 RBIs, a .237 ISO and .344 wOBA. He finished the regular season on a hot streak, with six home runs in his final nine games while hitting .375 (12-for-32) with a .567 wOBA. In the playoffs, he has continued that run, going 3-for-8 with a home run and five walks in the three games of the series. Opposing starter Noah Syndergaard ($5,800) has struggled against lefties at times this season, as highlighted below, so I like the matchup for Olson in Game 4.

Other Options – Trea Turner ($5,800), Gleyber Torres ($4,400)

Value

Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners ($3,600) – Peña has hit second in each of the first two games of the Astros’ postseason, right in front of the red-hot Yordan Alvarez ($5,300). Peña has gone 3-for-8 with a walk, a double and three runs scored in those two games for 19 DKFP total. Peña hit just .253 with a .309 wOBA overall in his rookie season, but he finished the year producing at a much better clip, hitting .313 with a .412 wOBA over his final 13 games of the season. I love getting Peña under $4K given his key role in the Astros’ order.

Value

Austin Nola, San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ($2,900) – Nola has gone 7-for-18 (.389) with two walks and two doubles in the postseason for the Padres, and he usually produces much better against lefties like Anderson. He hit a solid .285 against southpaws this season with three of his four homers and a .318 wOBA. He also has significantly better home splits, so rolling with him behind the plate with a salary under $3K is a solid option to consider.

Other Options – Ty France ($3,900), Alec Bohm ($3,600), Gavin Lux ($2,800)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves ($6,100) – After going hitless in the Phillies’ playoff opener, Harper has been on a tear with 15 DKFP or more in three of his past four games. He’s 8-for-18 with two homers and a .593 wOBA in the playoffs this year, and on top of that form, he gets a very favorable matchup against Charlie Morton ($7,700), who he has gone 10-for-24 (.417) against in his career with six walks and a home run.

Stud

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners ($5,300) – Alvarez’s heroics have been the story of the Astros’ playoff run to this point. The slugging lefty hit back-to-back game-deciding home runs in the first two games of the series, totaling 50 DKFP by going 4-for-8 with seven RBI. Alvarez can carry this offense when he’s hot like this, and he finished the regular season by hitting .355 with six homers, 12 doubles, a .466 wOBA and 212 wRC+ in his 26 games after September 1. That impressive run has continued in the playoffs, but he is still only the seventh-highest priced OF.

Other Options – Ronald Acuña Jr. ($5,900), Julio Rodríguez ($5,500)

Value

Oscar González, Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees ($3,800) – Like several hitters on this list, González has built on a strong finish to the regular season with postseason success. The 24-year-old rookie went 31-for-98 (.316) over the final 23 games of the season with four home runs and a .347 wOBA. After hitting the walk-off winner against the Rays in the Wild Card round, González went 2-for-5 with 10 DKFP in the Guardians’ Game 2 win over the Yankees. He brings solid power potential with a good ceiling for a play under $4K.

Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers ($2,700) – Grisham almost lost his starting job towards the end of the season but turned things around in time to reclaim his role and catch fire in the playoffs. After his playoff gaffe a few years ago with the Brewers, he has been a great redemption narrative this offseason with three home runs, including the long ball that proved to be the difference in San Diego’s Game 3 victory Friday. He actually hasn’t hit horribly against lefties in his career, so the splits in this lefty-lefty matchup with Anderson aren’t enough to scare me off of Grisham, who is 7-for-18 (.389) in the postseason with those three home runs and a .571 wOBA.

Other Options – Nick Castellanos ($3,900), Wil Myers ($3,000), Marcell Ozuna ($2,700),

TEAMS TO STACK

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves – The defending champs are on the brink of elimination, and the Phillies will look to advance to the NLCS by eliminating their division rivals as they take on Charlie Morton. Morton has a long history of postseason success in his career, but his current form and history against the Phillies make him a good target to stack against. The 38-year-old gave up three runs or more in four of his five most recent starts, going 2-1 but with a 6.23 ERA and 5.92 FIP. The worst of those outings came in Philadelphia, where he allowed six runs on six hits and two home runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings. He has given up 10 homers in his past seven starts while surrendering a 51.5% hard-hit rate.

Bryce Harper has good career history against Morton, as highlighted above, and so do Kyle Schwarber ($5,400), who has gone 4-for-15 with two homers, and Alec Bohm ($3,600), who has gone 9-for-22. JT Realmuto ($5,000) and Nick Castellanos ($3,900) have been nice middle-of-the-order bats during the Phillies' playoff run, and Rhys Hoskins ($4,300) is also an option to consider after his monster home run Friday. The Phillies also offer some solid value options with Brandon Marsh ($2,900) and Bryson Stott ($3,100), chipping in solid numbers from the bottom of the order.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $100K Relay Throw [$25K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.