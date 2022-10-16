NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for October 18

The NBA is BACK!

The 2022-23 season kicks off Tuesday, and I will be breaking down every regular season slate moving forward.

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s two-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $1M Tip Off Special [$200K to 1st]

Top scoring game environment on DraftKings Sportsbook

Lakers-Warriors: 227 Points

This isn’t saying much, as the only other game on Tuesday features two of the best defenses in the league in Boston and Philadelphia.

The Lakers and Warriors do like to get up and down, ranking as top-15 teams in pace last season. There are a couple of interesting storylines heading into this matchup, mostly on the Lakers’ side.

Most importantly: How will Russell Westbrook be used? Darvin Ham has been praising Westbrook relentlessly this preseason, but his role with the team is still clearly undefined. Opening night should give us a decent idea of how Ham plans to utilize Russ.

Key Injuries to Monitor

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart (groin) — Day-to-day

Malcolm Brogdon (leg) — Day-to-day

Golden State Warriors

JaMychal Green (ankle) — Day-to-day

Moses Moody (calf) — Day-to-day

Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook (hamstring) — Day-to-day

Dennis Schroder (thumb) — Day-to-day

Troy Brown Jr. (back) — OUT

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Celtics (-2.5) vs. 76ers

It’s no secret that Boston has had Philly’s number over the years, and I expect nothing to change on opening night.

Yes, the Celtics are dealing with more turnover. Ime Udoka has been replaced by first-year head coach Joe Mazzulla, and Robert Williams is sidelined with a knee injury, leaving more minutes for the likes of Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet.

All of that said, I still think Boston presents too much defensively for the 76ers to handle. On the other side of the ball, the Celtics have as much firepower as any team in the league. With Malcolm Brogdon coming off the bench as a steady presence, their turnover troubles should become a thing of the past.

I expect Boston to cover and make a statement on Tuesday.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

LeBron James Over 41.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists

New year, same LeBron.

The Lakers’ roster construction has not changed much compared to last year, which means James will likely have to carry the team. LeBron’s usage rate of 31.7% ranked eighth among qualified players last season, and I don’t expect a dip in that department.

James is coming off a ridiculous individual 2021-22 campaign in which he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. The Warriors will likely cruise in this matchup, but LeBron should have a big night.

Favorite Value Play

Celtics PG/SG Derrick White ($4,100) vs. 76ers

White was consistently undervalued down the stretch of the 2021-22 playoffs, and that appears to be the case heading into Boston’s season opener against Philly.

The versatile, two-way guard has looked much more comfortable in the Celtics’ system throughout preseason, showing off a more polished shooting stroke and overall direction to attack we didn’t see from him last year.

With Robert Williams set to miss time and Malcolm Brogdon looking like the solidified sixth man, White could be a full-time start for Boston to open the season. At $4,100, I love the value here.

Favorite Stud

76ers C Joel Embiid ($9,900) at Celtics

Paying up for the most expensive player on the slate makes sense Tuesday. Embiid has dominated against the Celtics personally throughout his career — although the team results have certainly varied — averaging 26.1 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 18 games.

I expect that trend to continue on opening night, especially without Robert Williams there to protect the rim for Boston. It’s possible Embiid sees a dip in usage this year with James Harden more adjusted to Philly’s system, but the superstar big man should get plenty of opportunities on Tuesday.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $1M Tip Off Special [$200K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.