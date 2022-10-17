2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups, Injuries, RB Snaps

Pat Mayo lists his Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares. Plus, a breakdown of MNF Props & DraftKings Picks.

Week 7 — W6 Recap | Pickups | Injuries | RB Snaps | W7 Game Lines | Projections

2022 Week 7 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 50% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: BUF/LAR/MIN/PHI

2022 Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Mike Boone Gus Edwards Rachaad White Kyren Williams D’Onta Foreman Jaylen Warren Caleb Huntley Deon Jackson Isiah Pacheco Kenneth Gainwell Zack Moss Rex Burkhead

2022 Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Jameson Williams Alec Pierce Isaiah McKenzie Wan’Dale Robinson Corey Davis Jahan Dotson Tyquan Thornton Michael Gallup Josh Reynolds Zay Jones

2022 Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Cade Otton Robert Tonyan Juwan Johnson Evan Engram Hunter Henry Daniel Bellinger Greg Dulcich Irv Smith

2022 Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Andy Dalton at ARI Jared Goff at DAL Marcus Mariota at CIN Jacoby Brissett at BAL Matt Ryan at TEN

2022 Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

NO at ARI NE vs. CHI DEN vs. NYJ NYJ at DEN LV vs. HOU MIA vs. PIT TEN vs. IND

2022 Week 7 Waiver Wire: W4 RB Snap Share Leaders

Dalvin Cook 88% Devin Singletary 87% Eno Benjamin 87%

