Fantasy Football Monday Night Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Chargers vs. Broncos on MNF

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Chargers vs. Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Watch the MNF segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Monday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (DEN vs LAC)

Video Transcript

Pearce Dietrich

Latavius Murray— he should be in the lineup tonight. Javonte Williams is already gone, Melvin Gordon is questionable, that leaves Boone and Latavius Murray. The last time we saw Murray over in Europe, he had a pretty good game for the Saints.

I expect him to get some goal-line carries, some redzone work. He’s looked decent. We know that the Chargers’ rush defense has struggled for years and it will continue to struggle.

At his price point, he doesn’t really need to do a lot. If he finds the end zone, you’re going to be fine. And if you look at odds to score touchdowns, he’s one of the highest in terms of anytime score. So if the Sportsbook thinks that he has a chance of getting in the end zone, then he’s priced way too low for the Showdown slate.

Geoff Ulrich

Greg Dulcich—he hasn’t been confirmed back yet. He’s still questionable, but they’re looking like they’re going to bring Dulcich off IR for this game. This would be a big boost to this offense. Albert O is basically done, I wouldn’t be shocked if he was a healthy scratch tonight. Dulcich is just $200.

You need to watch this news. If he is active, to me, he’s a must-play. You pair him with Russell Wilson in your lineups. There’s a reason why the team was down on Albert O, it’s because Dulcich was outplaying him in the preseason. He will get worked in right away. This is not a team that can sit and wait for a new offensive weapon to get worked in. So I think he’s absolutely the extreme value here.

Pearce’s Pick: Latavius Murray ($1,600)

Geoff’s Pick: Greg Dulcich ($200—if Dulcich is active)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Monday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (DEN vs LAC)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.