Fantasy Football Monday Night Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Captain Plays for Chargers vs. Broncos on MNF

Geoff Ulrich

Courtland Sutton—an elite 28% target share going up against the Chargers defense that’s allowed 246 yards and a bunch of touchdowns to Davis Mills, made Jacoby Brissett look ok late in the game— they will give up yards here. And I think Sutton going up against this secondary is not something you should fear.

When it comes down to it, what kind of game script are we asking about here? You know the Chargers’ offense is going to put up a little bit of points. The Broncos come in as road underdogs without Javonte Williams, I don’t think they’re going to be looking to lean on Melvin Gordon, who is also questionable for this game.

If Broncos are going to do anything, they need Russ to be healthier and better, and they need Courtland Sutton to perform. And I think Courtland Sutton will perform a little bit like A.J. Brown did for me last night, was one of the top scorers. You get a really nice discount at $12,600. That’s where I’d go to start lineups.

Pearce Dietrich

I’ll pivot to the other receiver and save some salary with Jerry Jeudy. Lower ownership probably, especially compared to Sutton, or to Herbert, or even Ekeler. So I’ll get away and differentiate there a little bit.

I’m going to need some big plays to hit with Jeudy, which I’m fine with because I don’t expect Russell Wilson to consistently be good, as basically the only person on here that said Russell Wilson was toast, and again, was right.

I don’t want to go to Herbert against the Denver defense. Denver’s defense has been really strong this season, not something I want to target, especially with my captain’s pick. So I’ll take Jeudy, he is facing the Chargers, who ranked 28th against slot receivers. That’s pretty much where Jeudy plays. They typically give up underneath routes, I think Jeudy can exploit that—I think Sutton is probably the safer play, but if I’m trying to be the unique guy on the top of the lineups, I’m going to go with Jeudy.

Geoff’s Pick: Courtland Sutton ($12,600 CP)

Pearce’s Pick: Jerry Jeudy ($10,500 CP)

