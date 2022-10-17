Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Warriors vs. Lakers Showdown on October 18

The NBA finally returns Tuesday, bringing two games for us to savor. The second game of the evening will feature a battle of California between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. This game is also the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider for your entries.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $300K Fadeaway {$100K to 1st] (LAL vs GSW)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

Stephen Curry ($15,600 CP): The Warriors didn’t make any big splashes during the offseason, bringing back the core of their championship roster. Their unquestioned leader is Curry, who averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.5 3-pointers per game during the regular season. He’s had a usage rate of at least 30% in each of the last seven seasons, which leaves him with a tremendously high floor when you also factor in his ability to contribute in other areas.

LeBron James ($15,000 CP): One of the reasons for the Lakers’ disappointing campaign last season is James appeared in only 56 games. He looked great when he was on the floor, though, averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.1 blocks and 2.9 3-pointers per game. The Lakers didn’t have much cap flexibility or near-term draft assets to play with this summer, so running back mostly the same team means James will again be asked to carry the load offensively.

UTIL Plays

Klay Thompson ($7,400): Just having Thompson back on the floor was a huge boost for the Warriors last season. He was rusty, shooting just 42.9% from the field during the regular season. However, that was to be expected since he hadn’t played in a game since the 2018-19 campaign. Still, he averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 3-pointers per game. With a normal offseason under his belt, Thompson could start things off on a high note.

Patrick Beverley ($4,400): The one noteworthy addition the Lakers were able to make was bringing over Beverley from the Timberwolves. Known for his energy and defensive prowess, Beverley was a key reason why the young Timberwolves made the playoffs last season. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 assists per game, although he should have the ball in his hand a lot less with the Lakers. Still, a starting role with the potential for him to play around 30 minutes makes him at least worth considering at this salary.

Lonnie Walker IV ($4,200): Walker has the potential to be instant offense. While he hasn’t been an efficient shooter during his career, he’s averaged at least 11.2 points and 1.6 3-pointers per game in both of his last two seasons with the Spurs. What’s encouraging there is he didn’t average more than 25 minutes in either season. The Lakers need his shooting and he could play 25-30 minutes per game, so if he can get hot from behind the arc, he could provide significant value in this game.

Fades

James Wiseman ($6,600): The Warriors hope Wiseman will be their center of the future. He’s healthy again, and he flashed his potential with some impressive performances during the preseason. However, he’s still likely to be stuck behind Kevon Looney ($4,800) on the depth chart, and he has a long way to go before he can be counted on by a team trying to repeat as champions. With limited playing time and a not-so-cheap salary, Wiseman is too risky.

THE OUTCOME

There could be a bit of a championship hangover for the Warriors in their season debut at home. However, they are healthy and have a roster that looks deeper than last season’s, with some of their young players continuing their development. The Lakers tried to address their shooting issues by adding Walker, but they’ve built an odd roster that might take some time to gel. Look for the Warriors to start off their title defense on the right foot with a convincing victory.

Final Score: Warriors 115, Lakers 106

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $300K Fadeaway {$100K to 1st] (LAL vs GSW)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.