NFL Week 7 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 7 TE rankings and Week 7 DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 7 TE rankings and Week 7 DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

Week 7 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 7 TE Rankings

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Mark Andrews
  3. Zach Ertz
  4. T.J. Hockenson
  5. David Njoku
  6. George Kittle
  7. Darren Waller
  8. Kyle Pitts
  9. Taysom Hill
  10. Cade Otton
  11. Hayden Hurst
  12. Pat Freiermuth
  13. Dalton Schultz
  14. Robert Tonyan
  15. Hunter Henry
  16. Juwan Johnson
  17. Evan Engram
  18. Daniel Bellinger
  19. Mike Gesicki
  20. Logan Thomas
  21. Cole Kmet
  22. Tyler Conklin
  23. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  24. O.J. Howard
  25. Gerald Everett
  26. Austin Hooper
  27. Greg Dulcich
  28. Mo Alie-Cox
  29. Isaiah Likely
  30. Eric Saubert
  31. Will Dissly
  32. Noah Fant
  33. Albert Okwuegbunam
  34. Kyle Granson
  35. Harrison Bryant

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 7 DST Rankings

  1. NE
  2. NO
  3. TB
  4. GB
  5. DEN
  6. DAL
  7. NYJ
  8. LV
  9. MIA
  10. TEN
  11. JAX
  12. NYG
  13. CIN
  14. ATL

