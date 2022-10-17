 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 7 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 7 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 7 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Week 7 Rankings — All Rankings | Pickups | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 7W6 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | W7 Game Lines | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 7 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Austin Ekeler
  2. Saquon Barkley
  3. Nick Chubb
  4. Derrick Henry
  5. Leonard Fournette
  6. Josh Jacobs
  7. Christian McCaffrey
  8. Rhamondre Stevenson
  9. Alvin Kamara
  10. Jonathan Taylor
  11. Joe Mixon
  12. Breece Hall
  13. Ken Walker
  14. Dameon Pierce
  15. Najee Harris
  16. David Montgomery
  17. D’Andre Swift
  18. Aaron Jones
  19. Jeff Wilson
  20. Ezekiel Elliott
  21. Eno Benjamin
  22. Jamaal Williams
  23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  24. Tony Pollard
  25. Kareem Hunt
  26. Raheem Mostert
  27. AJ Dillon
  28. Travis Etienne
  29. Melvin Gordon
  30. Brian Robinson
  31. James Robinson
  32. Mark Ingram
  33. Rachaad White
  34. JK Dobbins
  35. Kenyan Drake
  36. Khalil Herbert
  37. Michael Carter
  38. Tyler Allgeier
  39. Antonio Gibson
  40. Mike Boone
  41. Nyhiem Hines
  42. Chase Edmonds
  43. Rex Burkhead
  44. JD McKissic
  45. Jerick McKinnon
  46. Caleb Huntley
  47. Jaylen Warren
  48. DeeJay Dallas
  49. Tevin Coleman
  50. Deon Jackson
  51. D’Onta Foreman
  52. Ameer Abdullah
  53. Brandon Bolden
  54. Craig Reynolds
  55. Dontrell Hilliard
  56. Avery Williams
  57. Josh Kelley
  58. Samaje Perine
  59. Isaiah Pacheco
  60. Matt Breida
  61. JaMycal Hasty
  62. Trestan Ebner
  63. Sony Michel
  64. Jordan Mason
  65. Justin Jackson
  66. Boston Scott
  67. D’Ernest Johnson

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation