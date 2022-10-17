 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 7 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 7 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 7 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Week 7 Rankings — All Rankings | Pickups | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 7W6 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | W7 Game Lines | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 7 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Davante Adams
  2. Ja’Marr Chase
  3. Tyreek Hill
  4. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  5. Mike Evans
  6. CeeDee Lamb
  7. Deebo Samuel
  8. DK Metcalf
  9. Amari Cooper
  10. Mike Williams
  11. Chris Olave
  12. Michael Pittman
  13. Brandin Cooks
  14. Tyler Lockett
  15. Chris Godwin
  16. Courtland Sutton
  17. Tee Higgins
  18. Allen Lazard
  19. Jaylen Waddle
  20. Diontae Johnson
  21. Drake London
  22. Romeo Doubs
  23. Brandon Aiyuk
  24. Ju-Ju Smith Schuster
  25. DeAndre Hopkins
  26. Jacobi Meyers
  27. Rashod Bateman
  28. Curtis Samuel
  29. Christian Kirk
  30. Jerry Jeudy
  31. Hunter Renfrow
  32. Rondale Moore
  33. Corey Davis
  34. George Pickens
  35. Alec Pierce
  36. Zay Jones
  37. Chase Claypool
  38. Wan’Dale Robinson
  39. Tyler Boyd
  40. Robert Woods
  41. Michael Gallup
  42. Terry McLaurin
  43. Tre’Quan Smith
  44. Robbie Anderson
  45. Garrett Wilson
  46. Josh Reynolds
  47. Russell Gage
  48. Olamide Zaccheaus
  49. Tyquan Thornton
  50. DJ Moore
  51. Donovan People-Jones
  52. Marcus Johnson
  53. Elijah Moore
  54. Parris Campbell
  55. Braxton Berrios
  56. Mack Hollins
  57. Nico Collins
  58. DJ Chark
  59. Devin Duvernay
  60. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  61. Darius Slayton
  62. Marvin Jones
  63. DeVante Parker
  64. Noah Brown
  65. Darnell Mooney
  66. Breshad Perriman
  67. Demarcus Robinson
  68. Julio Jones
  69. Josh Palmer
  70. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  71. Juwan Jennings
  72. Mecole Hardman
  73. Skyy Moore
  74. KJ Osborn
  75. Greg Dortch

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation