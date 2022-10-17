NFL Week 7 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 7 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Davante Adams Ja’Marr Chase Tyreek Hill Amon-Ra St. Brown Mike Evans CeeDee Lamb Deebo Samuel DK Metcalf Amari Cooper Mike Williams Chris Olave Michael Pittman Brandin Cooks Tyler Lockett Chris Godwin Courtland Sutton Tee Higgins Allen Lazard Jaylen Waddle Diontae Johnson Drake London Romeo Doubs Brandon Aiyuk Ju-Ju Smith Schuster DeAndre Hopkins Jacobi Meyers Rashod Bateman Curtis Samuel Christian Kirk Jerry Jeudy Hunter Renfrow Rondale Moore Corey Davis George Pickens Alec Pierce Zay Jones Chase Claypool Wan’Dale Robinson Tyler Boyd Robert Woods Michael Gallup Terry McLaurin Tre’Quan Smith Robbie Anderson Garrett Wilson Josh Reynolds Russell Gage Olamide Zaccheaus Tyquan Thornton DJ Moore Donovan People-Jones Marcus Johnson Elijah Moore Parris Campbell Braxton Berrios Mack Hollins Nico Collins DJ Chark Devin Duvernay Marquez Valdes-Scantling Darius Slayton Marvin Jones DeVante Parker Noah Brown Darnell Mooney Breshad Perriman Demarcus Robinson Julio Jones Josh Palmer Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Juwan Jennings Mecole Hardman Skyy Moore KJ Osborn Greg Dortch

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.