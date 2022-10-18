Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Week 7

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Pearce Dietrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire plays for Week 7.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.75M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

QB

Geoff Ulrich:

Joe Burrow is where we’re going to go. My man came through for me last week, and he gets another weak secondary at $6900, so it’s even a nice number. Burrow and the Bengals, they’re not going to be able to run the ball against Atlanta, because Atlanta has got a solid rush defense.

This sets up very similar to what we saw last week against the Saints. It was a funnel to the pass. What happened? The Bengals had to pass to keep up. Then Ja’Marr Chase broke through. I think the exact same scenario is coming down the pipe here.

Atlanta has got an efficient offense. They’re going to be able to move the ball. It’s just going to force Burrow into more passing in this game.

Pearce Dietrich:

No Josh Allen, so let’s go to Lamar Jackson—basically Josh Allen light, facing Cleveland. Cleveland is 31st in DVOA. Worst in the league almost at defending the pass, 27th in rush DVOA. They’ve got all kinds of injuries on the defensive side—Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, they’re missing linebackers.

With Lamar, you don’t quite get Josh Allen numbers, but you are getting a 200 passing floor, 2 passing touchdowns per game, 75 yards on the ground. They’ve got running back issues. This is a must-win game against an easy matchup. I would expect him to live up to his price tag.

Geoff’s Pick: Joe Burrow ($6,900)

Pearce’s Pick: Lamar Jackson ($8,000)

RB

Pearce Dietrich:

We can go cheap here. Let’s go back to the Kenneth Walker well. Pete Carroll loves to run the ball. Even last week, when the Seahawks had an opportunity to pass, they still chose to run with the unproven rookie running back.

And in his first start, he almost got 100 yards, 21 carries. 21 carries is a lot in today’s football. So if we’re going to get 20 carries out of anybody, especially at this price, you really have to consider him. And he’s facing the Chargers, who don’t and never have guarded the run very well. They’re allowing the most yards per carry. Good matchup.

You can also run it back with Austin Ekeler in that same game because Seattle doesn’t play good run defense either, so both the running backs are in play in this.

Geoff Ulrich:

I’ll give a quick shoutout to Travis Etienne at $5,400.

Now I’ve got to get Josh Jacobs here at $6500. I don’t care if he’s going to be chalky or what. The Texans are allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. And Pearce just mentioned it, he just made my point—Jacobs is averaging 24 carries over the last two games. Who else did the NFL is getting this kind of work at running back? Nobody is. He’s even getting work in the passing game.

It’s kind of funny, because the preseason hype on Josh Jacobs was, oh well, he’s just not going to get any work if McDaniels wants to work in three running backs. One injury and McDaniels realizing that the rest of his running backs all stink and that he needs to ride Josh Jacobs to have a chance at winning games, and all of a sudden, Josh Jacobs is the most dominant usage back in the NFL.

$6500, this is way too low. You have got to start lineups here. Again, I don’t even care if he carries 25% ownership or whatever. This is a player who’s got a great matchup at home in a must-win game. He’s probably going to see 25 touches again.

Pearce’s Picks: Kenneth Walker III ($5,800), Austin Ekeler ($8,300)

Geoff’s Picks: Josh Jacobs ($6,500), Travis Etienne Jr. ($5,400)

WR

Geoff Ulrich:

I’m going to go right back to Chris Godwin. I know he was a little bit of a disappointment last week. He was only $6100, but he saw 12 targets. The disappointment came because he only converted on six of those targets. But look, he had 95 yards, he was five yards away from the bonus. He had some red-zone targets.

This is a player who’s obviously working his way back from a major knee injury. I think every week that goes by that you get Chris Godwin off the injury report, you can expect a monster game on the horizon. And we’ve got Carolina, they’ve allowed the 4th most receptions to opposing wide receivers. The secondary is just not very good—this is just not a spot that you need to worry too much about.

I expect another 10-plus target game here, and at $6300, he’s still too cheap.

Pearce Dietrich:

I will give you a way to pay up by giving you a cheaper receiver in Alec Pierce at $4600. Tennessee is third in rush defense but 29th against the pass—7th in points allowed to running backs, but 25th most fantasy points allowed to receivers, 31st when it comes to wide receiver No. 2.

He lost a little bit of his volume last week with Michael Pittman coming back, but with Michael Pittman there and having a big game last week, 13 catches for 134 yards, you’d expect that defenses are going to key in on Pittman. And so you’ve got a pass funnel and then also a funnel that’s probably going to lead to more receptions for the No. 2 receiver in a good matchup, so save some money with Alec Pierce.

Geoff’s Pick: Chris Godwin ($6,300)

Pearce’s Pick: Alec Pierce ($4,600)

TE

Geoff’s Pick: George Kittle ($5,300)

Pearce’s Pick: Cade Otton ($2,700)

