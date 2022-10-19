Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 7

Here are my four favorite NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate for Week 7.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main slate.

4. Justin Herbert ($7,200) / Keenan Allen ($6,700), Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans

Keenan Allen is expected back this week after missing each of the past five weeks with a nagging hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 1. Before he left that game in the season opener, he was eating against the Raiders, catching all four of his targets for 66 yards. We know Allen is the engine that makes this offense go (no disrespect to Austin Ekeler), so if he’s truly healthy this week I’d expect a full workload against a defense allowing the eighth most yards per play and seventh most DK points allowed to opposing quarterbacks.

This Texans defense is not as awful as everyone makes them out to be, but the Chargers have the highest implied team total on the slate this week at 28.5, and they are at home. This offense looked borderline anemic last Monday against Denver, and we should expect them — specifically Herbert — to look much more efficient in this tilt with Houston.

3. Dak Prescott ($6,700) / CeeDee Lamb ($6,800), Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions

Obviously this is all predicated on Prescott being cleared to play after having thumb surgery six weeks ago, but it appears he should be ready to go this week. The matchup in his return couldn’t possibly be better either, as the Lions are dead last in points allowed in the NFL, giving up a whopping 34.0 per game through the first six weeks. That number is about SEVEN points clear of the Browns, who rank second to last in that department. This defense is historically bad.

It will come as no surprise either that Detroit is giving up the third most DK points to opposing quarterbacks. Prescott should have all of his weapons at his disposal, unlike Week 1 against Tampa when Michael Gallup was out. Tight end Dalton Schultz also practiced in full on Wednesday and is in line to return this week after missing last week’s game against the Eagles. Detroit has gotten already torched by Jakobi Meyers (7/111/1), D.K Metcalf (7/149/0), Curtis Samuel (7/78/1) and A.J. Brown (10/155/0) this season, meaning we can expect Prescott and Lamb to play pitch and catch this week. Dallas currently has the second highest team total on the slate as well at 27.75, and are seven-point home favorites.

2. Tom Brady ($6,300) / Mike Evans ($6,900), Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

The Bucs offense looked absolutely awful last week and Mike Evans saw only four targets against arguably the worst pass defense in the NFL. Todd Bowles noted this as a problem after the game and said they need have to find a way to “get our stars the ball.” I would expect a concerted effort to force feed Evans this week against a truly atrocious Panthers team that just fired their coach and lost their starting quarterback.

Carolina has allowed the ninth most DK points to opposing wideouts, while getting pressure on the quarterback at a below average rate. Tom Brady was visibly upset last week at how the Bucs played on offense and I’d expect another pass-heavy game plan this week. This is an incredibly affordable stack that has a sky-high ceiling.

The Bengals finally got going on offense last week against the Saints, as both Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase had their best games of the season. Burrow went for exactly 300 yards while throwing three touchdowns and rushing for one as well. Chase exploded for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including a 60-yard score that put the game away.

This week the matchup is even better. Through six weeks, only the three teams have allowed more DK points to opposing wide receievers than the Falcons. The Bengals currently have the third highest team total on the slate and are six-point home favorites on the DraftKings Sportsbook. This stack also works well with Tee Higgins if you prefer to save a little money, but he’s still nursing an ankle injury. Both of these stud receivers saw 10 targets last week, and we should expect them to continue dominating the market share of targets in this offense.

