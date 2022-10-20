NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 at Homestead

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for Saturday. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 at Homestead slate locks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NXS $50K Piston [$10K to 1st] (XFIN)

1. Noah Gragson ($11,300) — In the last three Homestead races, Gragson has scored 19, 37 and 34 hog points (fast lap and laps led points). He clearly knows how to rip the wall.

2. Trevor Bayne ($10,000) — The No. 18 JGR Toyota goes back to Bayne on Saturday. He’s got nothing to lose and will be willing to snug up to the wall. However, willingness and ability are two separate stories.

3. Justin Allgaier ($10,700) — Homestead hasn’t been his worst track but it has not been kind to Allgaier. Even if all goes well, he’s not on Gragson’s level at Homestead.

4. Ty Gibbs ($11,100) — The JGR prospect has been exceptional this season but Homestead might be a humbling experience. Gibbs will get plenty of double-duty reps, but a driver can never get enough practice laps against the wall.

5. Josh Berry ($10,300) — The No. 8 JRM Chevy qualified for the championship with a win at Las Vegas. Berry signed a contract for 2023 earlier this week. There is nothing to worry about on Saturday. It’s just an opportunity to win. Of course, Berry and his team could be looking ahead to Phoenix.

For NASCAR insight and quick DFS help, follow Pearce Dietrich (@Race4thePrize) on Twitter.

6. AJ Allmendinger ($10,500) — The 2020 and 2021 Homestead starting grids were set with COVID rules. Despite being buried in traffic, Allmendinger earned a top-5 finish in 2020 and led over 40 laps in 2021.

7. Brandon Jones ($9,500) — His stats shouldn’t surprise anyone anymore. He’s good where DFS players least expect it. And at the challenging Homestead track, he has a streak of five top-10 finishes with podiums in his last two.

8. Daniel Hemric ($8,600) — Way back when Hemric was an RCR Xfinity Series Championship contender, he recorded 25 fast laps at Homestead. He is capable of ripping the wall and he is in desperate need of a win.

9. Austin Hill ($9,700) — A lot separates the Xfinity car and the trucks, but Hill has a Truck Series win at Homestead. A win is a win.

10. Riley Herbst ($9,000) — It’s hard to name a less interesting driver. Herbst makes rostering Justin Haley in 2020 and 2021 feel like a thrill ride. No upside, period (unless he spins in qualifying like last week).

11. Sam Mayer ($9,300) — Homestead is not the place to roster rookies. Homestead is not the place to roster a rookie trying to safely advance to the championship race.

12. Sheldon Creed ($8,800) — This just feels like a DNF. The Xfinity cars can take a beating, but not a Creed beating and the walls of Homestead are calling his name.

13. Brennan Poole ($4,500) — The minimum price tag designation is egregious. Poole is not start-and-parking for Mike Harmon this week. He’s in a JD Motorsports car capable of a top-25 finish.

14. JJ Yeley ($5,600) — Big if, but if this Carl Long car does not break down, Yeley can earn a top-20 finish. The Long Toyotas have been sporty (when not dying) and Yeley has top-15 finishes in his last two races at Homestead.

15. Chandler Smith ($7,800) — With his switch to Kaulig Racing next season, it’s hard to tell if the Toyota Developmental driver will have much Toyota support in the Sam Hunt Racing No. 26. He could sneak his way into the optimal lineup with a top-10 finish.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NXS $50K Piston [$10K to 1st] (XFIN)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.