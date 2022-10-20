Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Lakers vs. Clippers Showdown on October 20

After a packed Wednesday schedule, the NBA follows it up with just two games Thursday. One game is a matchup between two familiar foes with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Los Angeles Clippers. This game is also the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider for your entries.

NBA Showdown $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (LAC vs LAL)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Picks

LeBron James ($16,200 CP): James couldn’t have looked much better in the Lakers’ season opener, posting 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists over 35 minutes against the Warriors. The only negatives were that he had five turnovers and shot 3-for-10 from behind the arc. What was evident in that game is that if the Lakers are going to have any chance of even competing against the top teams in the West, James is going to have to play well and play a ton. He brings an extremely high floor into this matchup.

Anthony Davis ($15,000 CP): There’s no question that the Lakers are only going to go as far as James and Davis can carry them. Davis also started off the season on a high note, recording 27 points, six rebounds, four steals and a block over 36 minutes. Playing alongside James and Russell Westbrook ($12,600 CP; $8,400) could somewhat hinder Davis’s rebounding numbers, but he’s still a great option for the Captain’s spot.

UTIL Plays

Ivica Zubac ($6,400): The Clippers have a ton of depth, which doesn’t exactly make them a great team for DFS purposes. They likely won’t push any of their stars to play big minutes out of the gate, which could limit their production. One position they aren’t deep at, though, is center. Basically, if Zubac isn’t on the floor, they’ll have to go small. He still probably won’t play 30 minutes per game on a regular basis, but with him averaging 10.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks over 24 minutes per game last season, he can still provide value.

Patrick Beverley ($4,200): Beverley got into foul trouble trying to guard the Warriors’ talented backcourt, and he’s going to get the opposing team’s best guard on a nightly basis. He only scored three points to go along with two rebounds and two assists against the Warriors, but he showed his defensive prowess with four steals and two blocks. If he can stay out of foul trouble in this matchup, he could provide excellent value.

Kendrick Nunn ($3,600): The Lakers need shooting in the worst way. One player that they missed last season was Nunn, who never made his way onto the court because of injuries. He came off the bench against the Warriors, contributing 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, a steal and three 3-pointers over 23 minutes. As a key member of the Lakers’ second unit, Nunn is a great option to take a chance on at such a cheap salary.

Fades

Reggie Jackson ($7,400): With all of the injuries that the Clippers dealt with last season, Jackson had one of the best campaigns of his career. He averaged 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 3-pointers per game, thanks to him logging 31 minutes per night. The problem is, not only are the Clippers healthy now, but they also added John Wall ($8,700 CP; $5,800). Jackson could see a decline in his minutes and in his overall role within the Clippers’ scoring attack, making him too risky at this salary.

THE OUTCOME

Expect the Clippers to ease their stars back into action, but they can afford to do so with their crazy depth. The Lakers are at the other end of the spectrum, needing James and Davis to play a ton to stay in games. With the Lakers still trying to patch together their supporting cast, look for the Clippers to emerge from this game with a victory.

Final Score: Clippers 116, Lakers 107

