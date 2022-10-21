Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for October 21

TGIF! After that two-game slate last night, we get 11 games for Friday. There are some juicy game environments with five games having totals of at least 228. The NO/CHA game is at 230.5, while the SA/IND is at 231. The biggest favorites are Atlanta by 8.5 points over Orlando, while Minnesota is favored by 8.5 points over Utah. There are four games with a spread at three points or lower: BKN - 2.5 over TOR, BOS -2.5 over MIA, IND -3 over SA and CHI -1 over WAS.

Guard

Studs

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets ($10,100) – Morant had a 36.9% usage rate in the opener while dropping 34 points, four rebounds, nine assists and a block. Now he gets one of the juiciest matchups for fantasy: The Houston Rockets. They were second in offensive pace last season and gave up 117 to the Hawks in their opener.

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets ($10,000) – Curry was vintage spicy Curry in the opener, producing 33 points, six rebounds, seven assists, four steals and a block. He likely won’t have such a robust steal number in this one, but the rest of the counting stats are well within the range of outcomes. He had a 34.5% usage rate in the first game and he should continue to see an elevated rate, as Klay Thompson ($6,400) isn’t fully ramped up yet. The Nuggets should make this a competitive affair after getting smoked by the Jazz in their opener.

Other Option – Trae Young ($9,700), Brandon Ingram ($8,000), Tyrese Haliburton ($7,900), Terry Rozier ($7,700)

Value

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs at Indiana Pacers ($5,100) – Vassell was terrible in the opener, going 3-for-15 from the field. That said, he did garner a 28% usage rate and still managed to put up 20.5 DKFP. The ownership will likely be low. Combine that with the high usage rate and it’s something that I’m willing to put hard-earned American dollars behind.

Other Option – Josh Primo ($4,200), Ayo Dosunmu ($5,500)

Forward

Studs

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans at Charlotte Hornets ($9,200) – Zion put up 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals in the opener. He only played 30 minutes due to the Pelicans winning 130-108. The usage rate was 32.7% and he looked explosive and unstoppable at the rim. Is PJ Washington ($6,900) going to the kryptonite? My Magic 8 Ball says, “Niet!”

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards ($8,700) – DeRozan went bonkers in the opener, putting up 64.5 DKFP. Zach LaVine didn’t play in that one and he is out for tonight, as well. Last season, DeRozan had a 32.5% usage rate with LaVine on the court. When he was off, the usage rate spiked to 39.3%. The Heat are a tough matchup, yet DeRozan got busy on them. Friday’s matchup against the Wizards is much softer. That said, if ownership gets too high due to recency bias, then I’d look to go somewhere else.

Other Option – Kevin Durant ($10,400), Jayson Tatum ($8,800)

Value

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans at Charlotte Hornets ($4,200) – Murphy doesn’t start, but he’s a significant member of the rotation due to his shooting prowess. In the opener, he played 24 minutes and shot 5-for-7 from the field, contributing 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a block. That was good for 33.8 DKFP. This game has one of the highest totals on the slate, so there should be plenty of possessions and Murphy should get plenty of good looks, as the defense will be focused on Zion, Brandon Ingram ($8,000) and C.J. McCollum ($7,300).

Other Option – Justise Winslow ($4,400), Santi Aldama ($5,100)

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors ($11,200) – Jokic had a subpar performance in the opener, only going for 46.0 DKFP. Last season, he scored fewer than 50 DKFP only 12 times. The Nuggets lost 123-102 to the freaking Jazz, so I’d expect them to bounce back and be highly focused and motivated against the Warriors. In three games against Golden State last season, Jokic went for 60.75 DKFP, 70.75 DKFP and 75.25 DKFP.

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets ($8,100) – Siakam failed to score at least 40.0 DKFP in any of his games against the Nets last season. I. Don’t. Care. He’s going to play close to 35 minutes, will garner a usage rate in the low-30% range and has the ability to stuff the stat sheet. In the opener, he jacked up 20 shots and should approach that number in this one.

Other Option – Nikola Vucevic ($7,500), Jonas Valanciunas ($7,500), Deandre Ayton ($6,600)

Value

Bol Bol, Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks ($3,800) – When the Magic were tinkering with big lineups featuring Bol Bol in the preseason, I thought it was cute and had no real significance. I wasn’t going to fall for the banana in the tailpipe. Then the season opened and he played 18 minutes, contributing 10 points, six rebounds and a block. He actually looked good out there. With his length and skill set, he can put up plenty of fantasy goodies, as long as he gets the minutes.

Other Option – Christian Koloko ($3,500), Day’Ron Sharpe ($4,100), Kelly Olynyk ($4,800)

