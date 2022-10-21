Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 7

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 7 main slate on DraftKings.

Quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, $5,500 — In what should be a pass-heavy environment, Garoppolo is very cheap at $5,500 going up against the Chiefs. Allowing an average of 21 DKFP per game to opposing quarterbacks, Garoppolo could easily be one of the best values on the board at this position. Garoppolo has finished as a top-10 QB over the last two weeks as the QB9 vs. CAR and QB 10 vs. ATL, this despite the Niners throwing the ball at one of the lower rates in the league. They’re doing so only 52% of the time. Going against the fast-paced Chiefs, that game plan could and should be abandoned. With a projected team total of 23.5 points, I like the idea of Jimmy G having to air the ball out with all of his weapons at his disposal. Since taking over the starting job, Deebo Samuel ($7,600) has bumped his overall target share up by two, making him the ideal receiver to stack with.

Other Option – Derek Carr ($5,900) vs. HOU

Running Back

Kenyan Drake, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns, $5,100 — With the announcement that running back J.K. Dobbins is set to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and miss 4-to-6 weeks, Drake looks to be first in line to lead the Ravens backfield. While he only carried the ball 10 times in Week 6 against the Giants, Drake went for 119 yards and a touchdown. Now they face a very generous Browns run defense that’s allowed an average of 5.5 YPC and 29.3 DKFP to opposing backs. Drake logged 37 snaps last week but was the main focus once Dobbins was ruled out. We do have to also make note that Justice Hill ($4,200) will also be active for this game, so it’s worth checking if any news comes out over the weekend if one is starting over the other. Regardless, both should be involved in a great spot against one of the worst run defenses in the league.

Other Options – Travis Etienne Jr. ($5,400) vs. NYG

Wide Receiver

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans $4,600 — Pierce has really solidified himself as the WR2 in the Colts offense as of late. After failing to play on more than half of the Colts snaps during Weeks 2 and 3, Pierce is over 60% in Weeks 5 and 6. He’s now averaging just under six targets per game and has seen four in the red zone. For reference, that’s only one behind Michael Pittman Jr ($7,400). Pierce has also been the man that Matt Ryan ($5,400) with the deep ball, as Pierce has a team-leading five targets of 20+ yards. He’s caught four of them for 131 yards and his only touchdown of the season. Going against one of the worst secondaries in the league, Pierce should easily pay off his cheap $4,600 salary.

Other Options – Wan’Dale Robinson ($4,500) vs. JAX

Tight End

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, $2,700 – Near the stone minimum in price, Otton should operate as the TE1 once again for the Buccaneers. Cam Brate has been ruled out this week, making this the second game he’ll miss. When he was out, Otton played on 94% of the Bucs snaps and was targeted seven times while making six receptions for 43 yards and 10.3 DKFP. If he plays anywhere near that amount of snaps in Week 7, he has one of the higher ceilings of any other the tight ends priced in his range.

Other Options – Noah Fant ($3,100) vs. LAC

