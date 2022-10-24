2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups, Injuries, RB Snaps

Pat Mayo recaps Week 7 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Chris Meaney, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing the Week 8 betting lines.

2022 Week 8 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 50% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: KC/LAC

2022 Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

D’Onta Foreman Gus Edwards Khalil Herbert Kyren Williams Isiah Pacheco Rachaad White Jaylen Warren Matt Breida Caleb Huntley Jerick McKinnon Deon Jackson DeeJay Dallas Kenneth Gainwell TY Johnson Zack Moss Rex Burkhead

2022 Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Jameson Williams Wan’Dale Robinson Alec Pierce Parris Campbell Tyquan Thornton Isaiah McKenzie Josh Reynolds Braxton Berrios Kalif Raymond Jahan Dotson Zay Jones

2022 Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Greg Dulcich Cade Otton Juwan Johnson Evan Engram Robert Tonyan Hunter Henry Irv Smith

2022 Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Jared Goff vs MIA Daniel Jones at SEA Andy Dalton/Jameis Winston vs LV Matt Ryan vs WAS Marcus Mariota vs CAR PJ Walker at ATL

2022 Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

JAX vs DEN TEN at HOU ATL vs CAR IND vs WAS CAR at ATL WAS at IND

2022 Week 8 Waiver Wire: W7 RB Snap Share Leaders

Saquon Barkley 83% Travis Etienne 82% Josh Jacobs 80%

