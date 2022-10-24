 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 8 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 8 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 7 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 8 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Saquon Barkley
  2. Nick Chubb
  3. Derrick Henry
  4. Josh Jacobs
  5. Jonathan Taylor
  6. Dalvin Cook
  7. Ken Walker
  8. Alvin Kamara
  9. Christian McCaffrey
  10. Joe Mixon
  11. Leonard Fournette
  12. Dameon Pierce
  13. Miles Sanders
  14. Michael Carter
  15. Devin Singletary
  16. David Montgomery
  17. Ezekiel Elliott
  18. Raheem Mostert
  19. D’Andre Swift
  20. Aaron Jones
  21. James Conner
  22. Travis Etienne
  23. Tony Pollard
  24. Najee Harris
  25. Rhamondre Stevenson
  26. Darrell Henderson
  27. AJ Dillon
  28. Jamaal Williams
  29. D’Onta Foreman
  30. Tyler Allgeier
  31. Brian Robinson
  32. Gus Edwards
  33. Kareem Hunt
  34. Nyhiem Hines
  35. Lavatius Murray
  36. Rachaad White
  37. Melvin Gordon
  38. Eno Benjamin
  39. Kenyan Drake
  40. Khalil Herbert
  41. Jeff Wilson
  42. Mark Ingram
  43. Antonio Gibson
  44. James Robinson
  45. Chase Edmonds
  46. Rex Burkhead
  47. JD McKissic
  48. Caleb Huntley
  49. Jaylen Warren
  50. Boston Scott
  51. Alexander Mattison
  52. DeeJay Dallas
  53. Kenneth Gainwell
  54. Zach Moss
  55. James Cook
  56. Malcolm Brown
  57. Samaje Perine
  58. Matt Breida
  59. Tevin Coleman
  60. Deon Jackson
  61. Ameer Abdullah
  62. Brandon Bolden
  63. Craig Reynolds
  64. Dontrell Hilliard
  65. Avery Williams
  66. JaMycal Hasty
  67. Trestan Ebner
  68. Jordan Mason
  69. Justin Jackson
  70. D’Ernest Johnson

