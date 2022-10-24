NFL Week 8 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 8 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Saquon Barkley Nick Chubb Derrick Henry Josh Jacobs Jonathan Taylor Dalvin Cook Ken Walker Alvin Kamara Christian McCaffrey Joe Mixon Leonard Fournette Dameon Pierce Miles Sanders Michael Carter Devin Singletary David Montgomery Ezekiel Elliott Raheem Mostert D’Andre Swift Aaron Jones James Conner Travis Etienne Tony Pollard Najee Harris Rhamondre Stevenson Darrell Henderson AJ Dillon Jamaal Williams D’Onta Foreman Tyler Allgeier Brian Robinson Gus Edwards Kareem Hunt Nyhiem Hines Lavatius Murray Rachaad White Melvin Gordon Eno Benjamin Kenyan Drake Khalil Herbert Jeff Wilson Mark Ingram Antonio Gibson James Robinson Chase Edmonds Rex Burkhead JD McKissic Caleb Huntley Jaylen Warren Boston Scott Alexander Mattison DeeJay Dallas Kenneth Gainwell Zach Moss James Cook Malcolm Brown Samaje Perine Matt Breida Tevin Coleman Deon Jackson Ameer Abdullah Brandon Bolden Craig Reynolds Dontrell Hilliard Avery Williams JaMycal Hasty Trestan Ebner Jordan Mason Justin Jackson D’Ernest Johnson

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.