NFL Week 8 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 8 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 8 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Cooper Kupp
  2. Justin Jefferson
  3. Stefon Diggs
  4. Ja’Marr Chase
  5. Davante Adams
  6. Tyreek Hill
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  8. Mike Evans
  9. CeeDee Lamb
  10. DeAndre Hopkins
  11. Amari Cooper
  12. A.J. Brown
  13. Chris Olave
  14. Gabriel Davis
  15. DeVonta Smith
  16. Tyler Lockett
  17. Chris Godwin
  18. Deebo Samuel
  19. Jaylen Waddle
  20. Michael Pittman
  21. Diontae Johnson
  22. Tee Higgins
  23. Terry McLaurin
  24. Christian Kirk
  25. Allen Lazard
  26. Brandin Cooks
  27. Jacobi Meyers
  28. Curtis Samuel
  29. Rashod Bateman
  30. Jerry Jeudy
  31. Wan’Dale Robinson
  32. Brandon Aiyuk
  33. Courtland Sutton
  34. Hunter Renfrow
  35. George Pickens
  36. Rondale Moore
  37. Tyler Boyd
  38. Adam Thielen
  39. DJ Moore
  40. Drake London
  41. Romeo Doubs
  42. Garrett Wilson
  43. Chase Claypool
  44. Alec Pierce
  45. Darius Slayton
  46. Marquise Goodwin
  47. Zay Jones
  48. Parris Campbell
  49. Isaiah McKenzie
  50. Elijah Moore
  51. Darnell Mooney
  52. Robert Woods
  53. Josh Reynolds
  54. Tyquan Thornton
  55. Tre’Quan Smith
  56. Van Jefferson
  57. Allen Robinson II
  58. Donovan People-Jones
  59. Sammy Watkins
  60. Ben Skowronek
  61. KJ Osborn
  62. Robbie Anderson
  63. Russell Gage
  64. Olamide Zaccheaus
  65. Michael Gallup
  66. Marcus Johnson
  67. Dee Eskridge
  68. Braxton Berrios
  69. Mack Hollins
  70. Nico Collins
  71. Kalif Raymond
  72. Devin Duvernay
  73. Marvin Jones
  74. DeVante Parker
  75. Noah Brown
  76. Breshad Perriman
  77. Demarcus Robinson
  78. Julio Jones
  79. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  80. Juwan Jennings
  81. Greg Dortch

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

