NFL Week 8 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 8 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 7 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Week 8W7 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | W8 Game Lines | Projections

Week 8 RankingsWaiver Wire | Pickups | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 8 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Mark Andrews
  2. Tyler Higbee
  3. Dallas Goedert
  4. Zach Ertz
  5. George Kittle
  6. TJ Hockenson
  7. David Njoku
  8. Taysom Hill
  9. Darren Waller
  10. Pat Freiermuth
  11. Greg Dulcich
  12. Cade Otton
  13. Hayden Hurst
  14. Dalton Schultz
  15. Kyle Pitts
  16. Juwan Johnson
  17. Evan Engram
  18. Irv Smith Jr.
  19. Tanner Hudson
  20. Dawson Knox
  21. Robert Tonyan
  22. Hunter Henry
  23. Mike Gesicki
  24. Cole Kmet
  25. Tyler Conklin
  26. Harrison Bryant
  27. Brevin Jordan
  28. Austin Hooper
  29. Mo Alie-Cox
  30. Isaiah Likely
  31. Eric Saubert
  32. OJ Howard
  33. Will Dissly
  34. Noah Fant
  35. Kyle Granson

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 8 DST Rankings

  1. DAL
  2. NE
  3. BUF
  4. JAX
  5. DEN
  6. PHI
  7. TEN
  8. WAS
  9. SF
  10. ATL
  11. MIN
  12. IND
  13. CAR
  14. LAR
  15. SEA
  16. LV
  17. CIN
  18. NYG
  19. NYJ

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

