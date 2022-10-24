NFL Week 8 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 8 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Mark Andrews Tyler Higbee Dallas Goedert Zach Ertz George Kittle TJ Hockenson David Njoku Taysom Hill Darren Waller Pat Freiermuth Greg Dulcich Cade Otton Hayden Hurst Dalton Schultz Kyle Pitts Juwan Johnson Evan Engram Irv Smith Jr. Tanner Hudson Dawson Knox Robert Tonyan Hunter Henry Mike Gesicki Cole Kmet Tyler Conklin Harrison Bryant Brevin Jordan Austin Hooper Mo Alie-Cox Isaiah Likely Eric Saubert OJ Howard Will Dissly Noah Fant Kyle Granson

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 8 DST Rankings

DAL NE BUF JAX DEN PHI TEN WAS SF ATL MIN IND CAR LAR SEA LV CIN NYG NYJ

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.