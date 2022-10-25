NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for October 25

The NBA is officially back, and I will be breaking down every regular season slate moving forward.

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Tuesday’s four-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Key Injuries to Monitor

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson (posterior hip) — Questionable

Herb Jones (knee) — Questionable

Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) — Doubtful

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) — OUT

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Pelicans (+5) vs. Mavericks

If I had to pick an outright winner of this game it would be the Pelicans, so clearly I expect them to cover the spread tonight. Looking at how these teams match up on paper, an obvious question arises:

How are the Mavericks going to defend the paint?

Not only does New Orleans have one of the most unstoppable players in the league in Zion Williamson, they also have a 7’0 double-double machine in Jonas Valanciunas. To counter that dominant duo, the Mavericks have... 34-year-old JaVale McGee, 6’9 Christian Wood, and 6’10 Maxi Kleber. Both of the latter two aren’t exactly bruisers, either.

The Pelicans should dominate Dallas in the paint and effectively control this game.

Favorite Player Prop

Devin Booker Over 31.5 Points & Assists

Booker has hit this number with points alone in back-to-back games, as the 25-year-old is off to a ridiculously hot start to the season. Tonight, he’s facing a Warriors team that isn’t nearly as intimidating defensively as they have been in years past.

The Warriors have allowed their opponents to score 125-plus points in two straight games. It’s safe to say Phoenix should have no trouble putting the ball in the basket, and that starts with Booker.

Favorite Value Play

Pistons C Jalen Duren ($4,900) at Wizards

Duren has been everything the Pistons could have asked for so far. The rookie is averaging 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in just 21 minutes per game, certainly making a case for an expanded role.

Duren has racked up 22-plus fantasy points in two of his three contests this year. Tonight, he’ll get an interesting test from Kristaps Porzingis and the Wizards. That being said, I still expect Duran to find his spots and produce. At $4,900, there’s plenty of value here.

Favorite Stud

Mavericks PG Luka Doncic ($11,100) at Pelicans

Sometimes, you just have to pay up for the most expensive player on a slate because they are miles ahead of everyone else. That’s the case tonight.

Doncic has racked up 56-plus fantasy points in each of his games this season. The next most expensive player is Steph Curry, who has failed to hit 50 in back-to-back contests. Don’t overthink this one.

