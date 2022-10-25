Boston Bruins DraftKings NHL Fantasy Hockey Preview: October 25 to 31

The Bruins opened last week with a loss to the Senators. It was a predictable letdown spot as Boston had also played the night before. Jeremy Swayman had a rough outing and allowed six goals on 25 shots before being pulled. Boston’s offense made a comeback with David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron both registering a goal and two assists on the night. The Bruins are still 12-3 against Ottawa in their last 15 games against the Senators, so this series has been a very good one for the Bruins’ fantasy hockey prospects on DraftKings.

The Bruins played again on Thursday. This time they were at home against the Anaheim Ducks and both teams were playing their fourth game in six nights. The Ducks had gotten off to a pretty terrible start on the season and were in tough against a Bruins team that was primed to rebound now that they were back at home. Both goalies played extremely well in this game. Linus Ullmark returned as the starter and continued his strong play, stopping 30 of 31 shots faced. John Gibson also played strong for the Ducks as he stopped 35 of 36 shots. Ultimately though, Boston prevailed in a shootout with Taylor Hall netting the winner. Hall had a strong game as he also nabbed the Bruins’ only goal in regulation.

The last game of the week featured Boston against the Wild. Once again, The Bruins were at home as they have been for four of their six games on the season. Once again, they were facing a Western Conference team that had struggled to start the season. And once again, the Bruins were resilient at home and squeaked out an extra-time win. Taylor Hall had another big game, landing three points this time, and Linus Ullmark saved 24 of 27 shots faced. Ullmark has now gone 4-0 as a starter with all of his wins coming at home.

Top Goal Scorer: David Pastrnak, 4 goals

Top Point Getter: David Pastrnak (10 points in six games)

Top Goalie: Linus Ullmark - 4 games started (4-0-0, 2.23 GAA and .929 save%)

Bruins upcoming schedule for the week of October 25:

Tuesday, October 25 vs. Dallas Stars

Thursday, October 27 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Friday, October 28 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Bruins DraftKings Fantasy Preview for Upcoming Games

Injury update: Charlie McAvoy (IR), Brad Marchand (IR)

Tuesday, October 25 vs. Dallas Stars

The Bruins are back at home once again and again face a team from the Western Conference. Dallas is 4-1-1 on the season and the Stars are coming off a 4-2 loss to Ottawa, which just happened to be their first regulation loss of the season. Boston and Dallas are two of the deeper teams in the league and both rank in the top 10 in penalty-kill percentage. Boston has been stronger at 5v5 though with an expected goal for percentage about 8% higher than Dallas at even strength. Expect a lower-scoring affair that may come down to goaltending. If Linus Ullmark gets the start again, he’ll be a great target for fantasy purposes as he’s now moved to 4-0 at home with a .929 save percentage on the season.

Thursday, October 27 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Boston gets one more game at home this week before heading out on a road trip. The Red Wings have a revamped lineup that has allowed them to profile as a respectable team so far this season. They’re 3-0-2 on the season and have yet to lose in regulation. Detroit has really been bolstered by good special teams thus far as they’ve yet to allow a power-play goal. Don’t be shocked if that streak ends against Boston, who certainly carries good firepower up front and has yet to really click on the power play. Detroit added a lot of depth both at forward and on defense, but they’re still not creating many scoring chances and rank fifth last in expected goal for percentage.

Look for the Bruins forwards to potentially break through the Red Wings’ improved defense and win a lower-scoring affair. This may also be a spot where the Bruins attempt to give Jeremy Swayman another chance after a couple of rough starts to begin his season.

Friday, October 28 at Columbus Blue Jackets

The Bruins finally head out on the road to end their week. They’ll start with an easier matchup against the Blue Jackets, who have rebounded nicely after an 0-3 start by winning three of their last four games. Columbus is already allowing 3.9 goals per game and seems likely to end the season once again as one of the weakest defensive teams in the league. Columbus is allowing over 34 shots per night and will be facing a Bruins team who is fourth in shots for at 36.7 per game. The Bruins’ top six is in a great spot for fantasy purposes and you could even be looking down the lineup for players like Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci to potentially pop up with good games given the matchup.

