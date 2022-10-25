Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Suns vs. Warriors Showdown on October 25

There are only four games in the NBA on Tuesday, but the matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors should be a fun one. Both teams have championship aspirations and are off to 2-1 starts. This game will be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider for your entries.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (GSW vs PHX)

Captain’s Picks

Stephen Curry ($16,500 CP): Curry only shot 43.7% from the field last season, which was out of character for him. He’s a 47.3% shooter for his career, and he’s been in line with that this season, shooting 47% out of the gate. That has propelled him to score at least 33 points in all three games. Add his scoring prowess to his ability to contribute with both rebounds and assists, and Curry is arguably the top option for this spot.

Deandre Ayton ($12,000 CP): If you want to differentiate your lineup and go with a more well-balanced approach, then Ayton is worth considering at Captain. He’s scored at least 36.5 DKFP in two of three games, and he already has one double-double on the board. He can find himself in foul trouble, but he likely won’t have much of an issue in that department while guarding Kevon Looney ($5,200) and Draymond Green ($7,000). While he doesn’t carry the same upside Curry does, he does have a relatively high floor.

UTIL Plays

Devin Booker ($10,600): Booker has burst out of the gate by scoring at least 45.3 DKFP in all three games. Outside of Curry, he’s probably the other player with the highest upside in this game. If you decide not to use him at Captain, it’s probably a good idea to try and at least squeeze him into one of your utility positions.

Cameron Johnson ($5,600): Johnson is finally getting an opportunity to start this season with Jae Crowder away from the team after having requested a trade. However, Johnson has played exactly 23 minutes in two of three games. He still scored at least 23.8 DKFP twice, and his playing time could be on the rise as the season moves along.

Moses Moody ($1,000): If you want to try and squeeze Curry, Booker and Ayton into your lineup, taking a chance on a player with a salary this cheap might be necessary. Moody wasn’t expected to play much this season, but the Warriors hope he will be a big part of their future. He might be pressed into an expanded role now, though, with Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) expected to miss at least a week. Moody shot 36.4% from behind the arc during his rookie campaign, so if he can play 15 to 20 minutes here, he could provide value.

Fades

Klay Thompson ($7,200): Thompson missed more than two full seasons before making his return towards the end of the 2021-22 campaign. He made it through the Warriors’ championship run, although he averaged only 29 minutes across the 32 regular season games he played. The team has also decided to ease him into this season, leaving him to log 27 minutes or fewer in all three games. Until we start to see him play more, he’s too risky in DFS.

THE OUTCOME

This will be the first road game of the season for the Warriors. While they have two wins, they didn’t exactly take down two juggernauts in the Kings and Lakers. The Suns, meanwhile, have already logged quality victories over the Clippers and Mavericks. Given Thompson has been playing limited minutes and that the Suns will have the advantage of playing at home, look for them to come away with a narrow victory.

Final Score: Suns 117, Warriors 114

