Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for October 25

We’ve got an itty bitty, teenie weenie, four-game slate for Tuesday. Three of the games have a total over 220 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Clippers are the largest favorites at 9.5 points over the Thunder. This game also has the lowest total at 214. None of the teams played on Sunday but the Pistons do play tomorrow night. There are injury concerns, so go to DK Live for the latest updates.

Guard

Studs

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans ($11,100) – Doncic is the most expensive player on the slate, and for good reason. He has the highest floor/ceiling projection and is garnering a whopping 39.4% usage rate through two games this season. Last season, he exceeded 70 DKFP 14 times with two games above 80! Some value has already opened up and raw points matter on a short slate, so it may be difficult to get away from Doncic. It will come down to projected ownership and roster construction.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns ($9,900) – With Klay Thompson being ramped up slowly to begin the season, Curry has seen a usage rate of 33.7% in the first three games while hoisting up 22 shots per game. Last season, the usage rate was 30.8% and he averaged 19.1 field-goal attempts. He has scored at least 33 points in every game this season and could approach that mark again, especially since this game has the highest total on the slate with the tightest spread at 1.5 points in favor of Phoenix.

Other Options – Devin Booker ($9,000), CJ McCollum ($8,000)

Value

Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks ($3,000) – Daniels hasn’t played yet this season. With Herbert Jones ruled out, Daniels could slide into his role, as the calling card of defense fits seamlessly with what Jones was doing. Daniels is also adept at navigating pick-and-roll action, so there could be opportunities to rack up some assists. At the stone minimum, it’s worth the risk, but keep in mind that it’s still a risk because the starting lineups haven’t been announced and it’s unknown if he will even crack the rotation.

Other Options – John Wall ($5,200), Delon Wright ($4,300), Tre Mann ($5,500)

Forward

Studs

Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans ($7,600) – The top of the forward position is gross today, so Wood it is. He isn’t starting and has yet to play more than 27 minutes in a game, but the usage rate has been 39.6% and 31.9% while putting up over 40 DKFP in both contests. I’d say that’s pretty, pretty good.

Value

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks ($4,800) – Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Herb Jones are all out. In the first two games of the season, Murphy played 24 and 20 minutes in the role of a floor spacer alongside Zion, Ingram and McCollum. In the last game when Zion and Ingram went down with injuries, Murphy played 40 minutes. The usage rate is low but he’s scored at least 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds in two of the games while racking a total of three steals and one block. Minutes are half the battle and Murphy should get plenty of those.

Other Options – Larry Nance Jr. ($5,000), Eugene Omoruyi ($3,300)

Center

Studs

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks ($7,800) – Valanciunas has double-doubled in six of the last seven games against the Mavericks. Last season, he finished third in the league with 50 double-doubles. So far this season, he’s grabbed 13, 17 and nine rebounds while scoring 15, 30 and six points. That’s translated to 37.75, 62.75 and 23.25 DKFP. Williamson is out, so more rebounds and possibly more scoring chances inside could manifest.

Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons ($7,700) – Porzingis is a unicorn because he can rack up both guard and big man stats. He does like to hang out on the perimeter too much for my liking, but it is what it is. As a result, the shooting efficiency and rebounds could be lacking at times. That said, he should score in the 40-DKFP range but has 60-DKFP upside, something he accomplished twice last season.

Value

Mike Muscala, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($3,900) – I have no idea how the Thunder rotation will shake out, so the floor is incredibly low for Muscala. He played seven minutes in the first game and has received 19 and 11 in the past two contests. That said, the usage rate has been over 23% in every game and he’s put up 24.75 and 29 DKFP in the last two.

Other Options – James Wiseman ($4,500), Robert Covington ($4,100)

