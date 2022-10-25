Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for October 26

On tap for Wednesday is a full 10-game slate. As always, be sure to follow the DK Live app closely for lineup/injury updates all the way up until roster lock. Below, I dive into four of my favorite bargain plays to attack on DraftKings, which all cost less than $5K.

Devin Vassell ($6,600) has gotten off to a red-hot start this season but is listed as doubtful with a knee injury. As the 22-year-old’s direct backup this season, Richardson should get the spot start in place of Vassell. This will mark Richardson’s fourth start in place of Vassell since being traded to the Spurs last season, and in the first three contests, Richardson supplied 22.4 DKFP in 26.6 minutes per game. Let’s not forget, Dejounte Murray – who led the Spurs in usage last season – is now with the Hawks, and in all the minutes Richardson has played with Murray and Vassell off the court since joining San Antonio, the veteran has posted a 22% usage rate.

Richardson should see close to 30 minutes tonight and this is a plus spot, with the Wolves ranking fifth in pace and this contest’s total is the fourth-highest of the night on DraftKings Sportsbook at 231 points. Richardson is amassing 28.2 DKFP per game for the past 10 instances he has cracked the 25-minute mark and is stellar punt play for all formats.

PG/SG Jaylen Nowell, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs, $4,600

Opposite of Richardson in this high-scoring affair, Nowell is also standing out as a terrific bargain. The guard has been exceptional for the Wolves through their first four contests of the season, generating 26.4 DKFP in 21.5 minutes per game, which all has been a product of the tremendous usage he has seen as the club’s sixth man. Even with Anthony Edwards ($8,000), D’Angelo Russell ($7,400) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,000) as his teammates, Nowell is currently leading Minnesota with a 27.3% usage rate, helping him provide 1.23 DKFP per minute.

In this juicy spot against the Spurs, who rank 20th in defensive efficiency and seventh in pace, Nowell should supply a minimum of 25 DKFP.

Walker has been a bright spot for this 0-3 Lakers team, producing 27.7 DKFP in 32.5 minutes per game, and his role should grow even further tonight with Russell Westbrook (hamstring; $6,400) doubtful. Albeit in a limited sample of only 28 minutes, Walker’s usage has risen 1.8 percentage points to 22.5% with Westbrook off the court this season.

Walker only trails LeBron James ($9,900) and Anthony Davis ($9,200) in playing time for Los Angeles this season, and he should see at least 35 minutes tonight with the Lakers looking to avoid a catastrophic 0-4 start. Going against this soft Nuggets defense that ranks second to last in defensive efficiency, Walker should have zero issues exceeding five-times value.

In his first three games of the season as the Hornets’ primary backup center, Richards has flashed some excellent upside, scoring 33 DKFP in his first contest and then 40.75 DKFP in his third. With the new role this season, Richards’ usage has been solid at 18.5% and he also has ranked second on the Hornets with a 34.2% rebound percentage, helping him collect double-digit rebounds in two of his first three games. Overall, Richards is contributing an outstanding 1.32 DKFP per minute.

While this matchup with the Knicks is far from perfect, with the club ranking fifth in defensive efficiency thus far, New York is giving up the second-most rebounds in the league, which certainly bodes well for Richards. His third double-double of the season is in the realm of possibilities and Richards is worth rolling the dice on in large tournaments at this price.

