F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix 2022

Round 20 of the 2022 Formula 1 season is the final North American Grand Prix on the schedule. There is one more race left in the Americas (Brazil), then the season concludes in Round 22 in Abu Dhabi just before Thanksgiving.

The DraftKings Mexico Grand Prix 2022 slate locks at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy F1 lineups here: F1 $40K Grand Prix [$10K to 1st]

1. Max Verstappen ($13,000) — The Championship is wrapped up. Now, Verstappen is just piling up wins. This is just another Grand Prix for Verstappen, but it’s a really big one for his teammate. Verstappen is a bulldog. Don’t expect him to ease up just because it’s Mexico.

2. Sergio Perez ($10,600) — The international flavor of F1 lends itself to compelling story lines. Mexico is Checo’s home track. The nation is behind him and he has a winning car beneath him.

3. Charles Leclerc ($11,000) — As always, it’s Red Bull vs. Ferrari. As always, this Round will likely go to the RB18. Max Verstappen has won three of the last four Mexican GPs.

4. Carlos Sainz ($9,400) — The Mexico Grand Prix is a power-track race. Ferrari has a fighting chance at tracks with low speed corners that favor downforce over power. Mexico is about power. Mexico is for Red Bull.

5. Lewis Hamilton ($10,000) — The only recent winner in Mexico not named Max is Lewis Hamilton (2019). But as we know, 2019 Mercedes and 2022 are very different teams.

For F1 insight and quick DFS help, follow Pearce Dietrich (@race4theprize) on Twitter.

Refer a friend and get $20 DK Dollars! Head to the DraftKings Playbook Promo page for more details!

6. Esteban Ocon ($5,400) — Despite a poor starting position in the United States Grand Prix, Ocon recovered and finished in the points. It was his 14th top-10 finish of the season.

7. Sebastian Vettel ($5,600) — With only three races remaining in his illustrious F1 career, Vettel is not slowing down. Vettel finished seventh last week. It was his third consecutive top-10 finish and his eighth appearance in the optimal DFS lineup (second-most).

8. George Russell ($8,600) — At the beginning of October, there was a lot of optimism surrounding Mercedes. After a shaky qualifying at Singapore and rain at Japan, that optimism has subsided. However, Russell believes he could have earned a top-5 finish at Japan if his team did not choose a questionable pit strategy.

9. Alexander Albon ($4,200) — Williams has been competitive at the power tracks. Regardless of Albon’s comparative speed, and he did finish 12th last week, he’s always faster than his teammate, Nicholas Latifi.

10. Lando Norris ($7,600) — Overtaking is nearly impossible at Mexico. Where a driver qualifies is likely where the driver finishes. This will definitely lock Norris out of a podium, but he should finish better than Alpine.

Set your DraftKings Fantasy F1 lineups here: F1 $40K Grand Prix [$10K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.