NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for Saturday. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville slate locks at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NXS $50K Piston [$10K to 1st] (XFIN)

1. Noah Gragson ($11,500) — In four Martinsville races, he has finished first, second, third and 20th. The win was impressive in the 2021 fall race because he called his shot.

2. Ty Gibbs ($11,200) — Martinsville is supposed to be challenging for young drivers. That wasn’t the case for Gibbs in the spring race. He led 197 laps.

3. Josh Berry ($10,600) — The late model legend had to win at Martinsville in 2021 to save his career. He won that race and the rest is history. It wasn’t really a miracle because Berry has been amazing at Martinsville in late model cars.

4. Justin Allgaier ($10,400) — No one has more Martinsville experience between Cup Series and Xfinity Series races than Allgaier. He’s been fast in every Xfinity race at Martinsville, but he always seems to get buried in traffic.

5. AJ Allmendinger ($10,900) — Cue up the Allmendinger short, flat-track blurb. Allmendinger is supposed to be good at Martinsville based on his experience with heavy braking and quick throttle racing on road courses.

For NASCAR insight and quick DFS help, follow Pearce Dietrich (@Race4thePrize) on Twitter.

6. Daniel Hemric ($8,500) — His career narrative has changed many times over his turbulent time in NASCAR. However, during the early days, his calling card was short track racing.

7. Brandon Jones ($10,100) — Believe it or not, Jones won the spring race at Martinsville. He always wins at the least likely of times. Why not again?

8. Sam Mayer ($9,700) — The rookie nearly won this race in the spring. It wasn’t the cleanest racing but it’s Martinsville. That’s old school short track racing, or at least that’s what the old guys say.

9. Austin Hill ($9,500) — In 11 Truck Series races at Martinsville, Hill has one top-5 finish (three top 10s). It’s not looking good for Hill on Saturday, but his one top 5 was his most recent race and it was a runner-up finish.

10. Jeremy Clements ($7,800) — The addition of Martinsville to the Xfinity schedule was an equalizer of sorts. The bigger teams do not have a lot of notes and their drivers do not have much experience at The Paperclip. This has opened the door for small teams. Clements has finished 10th, 9th, 14th and 15th in his four Martinsville races.

11. Sheldon Creed ($9,000) — Martinsville is a challenging track. It takes time to figure it out and Creed’s statistics bear that out. In five Truck races, he has methodically improved with each race — 19th, 17th, 11th, 8th and 9th.

12. Brandon Brown ($6,700) — Practice data is significant for the financially strained driver. After practice, the quality of his No. 08 Bobby Dotter car will be better understood. In decent equipment, Brown can be a top-15 driver.

13. Sammy Smith ($9,300) — The driver of the No. 18 JGR Toyota has plenty of short track experience in ARCA and late models. He does not have any experience at Martinsville. This will be a steep learning curve.

14. Josh Williams ($5,500) — The last three races have not gone well for Williams. His average finish of 26th does not instill confidence. However, he’s been solid at Martinsville. In three races, he has finishes of 11th, 16th and 19th.

15. Blaine Perkins ($5,300) — The No. 02 Our Motorsports car is undervalued this week. Perkins, not so much. However, in his limited Xfinity Series starts, he does have short, flat track success. He finished 24th and 16th at Phoenix.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NXS $50K Piston [$10K to 1st] (XFIN)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.