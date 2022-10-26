Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 8

Here are my four favorite NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate for Week 8.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

4. Sam Ehlinger ($4,000) / Michael Pittman Jr. ($7,200), Indianapolis Colts vs. Washington Commanders

With news of the Matt Ryan benching coming after Week 8 pricing was released, we have a situation where we get a starting quarterback for the stone minimum $4k on DraftKings this week. Ehlinger will be making his first career NFL start after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He does offer some rushing upside, and because of that will likely catch a bit of ownership across GPPs this week.

A nice way to mitigate some of that ownership will be to stack him with Michael Pittman Jr., who gets a juicy matchup with a Washington secondary that ranks 25th in DK points allowed to opposing wide receivers. Pittman is still the unquestioned alpha in this Indy receiving corps, commanding eight or more targets in five-of-six games this season.

3. Kyler Murray ($7,500) / DeAndre Hopkins ($7,400), Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

Hopkins made his much anticipated season debut last Thursday against the Saints and he did not disappoint, receiving a whopping 14 targets. He turned that usage into 10 catches for 103 yards, and looked like his usual dominant self. This week, he and Kyler Murray get a strong matchup against the Vikings, who rank 21st in pass defense DVOA and have given up the 10th most DK points to opposing quarterbacks and 11th most DK points to opposing wideouts.

With Marquise Brown out the next few weeks, expect Hopkins to be a massive target hog for this Cardinals offense. This game currently has the third highest total on the slate at 49 points and we know Minnesota should put up points in this spot, meaning Kyler and D-Hop will likely be busy.

2. Tua Tagovailoa ($6,200) / Tyreek Hill ($8,500), Miami Dolpins at Detroit Lions

The Cowboys chose to attack the Lions more on the ground last week, however, things could have easily been different, as there were a couple of instances where Dallas pass catchers fell down inside the five-yard-line, which then allowed Ezekiel Elliot to punch in a couple of short touchdowns. This bodes well for Hill and Tagovailoa, who looked a little out of sync last week against the Steelers, which was to be expected after Tagovailoa’s multi game absence.

Miami ranks fifth in the NFL in pass play rate this season, and the Lions are giving up the most points in the NFL by a wide margin. Hill has received 13 or more targets in three of his past four games and looks about ready to explode. I would not want to be betting against this stack in a spot where the Dolphins have the highest implied team total on the entire slate at 27.5

1. Jalen Hurts ($8,300) / A.J. Brown ($7,700), Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

This one is a no-brainer. Coming off their bye, the Eagles are back home against a Steelers team that has looked a bit better on defense these past two weeks, but one that’s still missing T.J. Watt, and that is still quite vulnerable in the secondary. On the season, the Steelers rank 24th in DK points allowed to quarterbacks and second to last in DK points allowed to opposing wideouts.

The Eagles have the second highest implied team total on the slate behind the Dolphins by 0.5 points, and have looked like a well oiled machine on offense all season. Brown has looked great so far as an Eagle, but has yet to have that monster game where he hits the 100-yard bonus and finds the end zone twice like we know he’s capable of. He very well could have had that game against the Cowboys two weeks ago, but the Eagles went up big and went more run heavy in the second half. Faders beware this week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football Millionaire lineups here: NFL $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.