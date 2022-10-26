Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for October 27

We’ve got an itty bitty, teenie weenie, four-game slate for Thursday. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors favored by 7.5 points over the Heat, the Grizzlies are 4-point road favorites while the Nets are 1.5 home dogs to the Mavericks. The LAC/OKC is off the board currently, as the status of certain players is unknown as of this writing. The Nets and Heat are playing the second leg of a back-to-back. There are injury concerns, so go to DK Live for the latest updates.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings ($10,200) – Morant has a 36.2% usage rate through four games and has scored 63.5, 27.8, 73 and 53 DKFP. That 23.78 performance was in a 96-137 loss to Dallas. Luka Doncic ($12,000) has a higher floor/ceiling combo than Morant, but not by much. It’s well within the range of outcomes that Morant matches or exceeds Doncic in DKFP production, which would be quite valuable since he is $1,800 cheaper. The matchup is a good one as the Kings are fifth in pace and 23rd in defensive efficiency. They also boost the FPPM (Fantasy Points Per Minute) by 10.55% to point guards.

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($8,700) – Fox has a 33.8% usage rate on the season and has put up 49.8, 52.3 and 54.8 DKFP. The Grizzlies are 10th in pace, so this should be an up-and-down affair. Memphis is also 27th in defensive efficiency and they have boosted the FPPM for point guards by a whopping 26.16%.

Other Options – Luka Doncic ($12,000)

Value

Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers ($3,900) – Wiggins got the start in the Thunder’s last game because Josh Giddey ($7,400) was out. Giddey is out again, so Wiggins has a good chance of returning value. He played 28 minutes and put up 32.5 DKFP on Tuesday vs. the same short-handed Clippers.

Other Options – Malik Monk ($4,700)

Forward

Studs

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors ($8,600) – Kevin Durant ($10,000) is the top option at forward but he hasn’t reached 50 DKFP in any game and now has to face a Dallas team that is second in defensive efficiency and dead-last in pace. Butler is $1,400 cheaper and should score somewhere in the low-40 DKFP range. The usage rate is only 24.5% for Butler, but he stuffs the stat sheet and went over 50 DKFP 13 times last season with a high of 80.75.

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat ($6,900) – Wiggins has been a bastion of consistency for the Warriors and fantasy nerds. He’s put up 33, 42.8, 46.5 and 39 DKFP on the season. He has stuffed the stat sheet and has two games with three steals. Remarkably, he’s turned the ball over only once.

Other Options – Kevin Durant ($10,000), Christian Wood ($7,500)

Value

Royce O’Neale, Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks ($4,800) – I feel gross recommending O’Neale because he’s a low-usage player who will more than likely score in the teens for DKFP. That said, he plays a ton of minutes (36, 39 and 34 to start the season) and has put up 24.8, 24 and 34.3 DKFP. Much of that has come on the heels of six steals and six blocks, so it’s tough to imagine him maintaining that pace. Did I mention that he’s playing a ton of minutes? Sometimes we have to get gross on a small slate.

Other Options – Caleb Martin ($4,600), Kenrich Williams ($3,800)

Center

Studs

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($8,200) – The Warriors played Sabonis off the floor last game. He only received 22 minutes and didn’t play the fourth quarter. Sabonis still put up 45.5 DKFP, though. I don’t think the Grizzlies play Sabonis off the court and he should continue his double-double ways, something he did 46 times last season, good for fourth in the league. Memphis has boosted the FPPM to centers by 7.95%.

Christian Wood, Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets ($7,500) – Wood is not starting and only playing 26.3 minutes per game, but he’s garnering a 31.3% usage rate and has flourished in the early season with the Mavericks. He’s scored at least 20 points in every game and gone for 41.5, 47.5 and 32.5 DKFP.

Other Options – Ivica Zubac ($6,500)

Value

Mike Muscala, Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers ($4,000) – After playing eight minutes in the opener, Muscala has received 19, 11 and 18 minutes of run. He’s put up 25.5, 24.8 and 29 DKFP. He has been incredibly efficient, shooting 4-of-5, 4-of-6 and 6-of-10 from the field, but he has grabbed 10, nine and six rebounds, so the floor should be relatively high considering.

Other Options – Maxi Kleber ($4,000)

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is sontzu) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.