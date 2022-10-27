NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for October 27

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s four-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Key Injuries to Monitor

Dallas Mavericks

Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) — Questionable

Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George (illness) — Questionable

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) — OUT

Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons) — OUT

Memphis Grizzlies

John Konchar (shoulder) — Questionable

Schedule Notes

Second night of back-to-back

Brooklyn Nets — No notable rest situations

Miami Heat — No notable rest situations

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Mavericks (-1.5) at Nets

I’m picking on the Nets once again here. This time, Brooklyn is on the second night of a back-to-back, coming off an extremely difficult matchup against Milwaukee. The Mavericks haven’t looked that sharp this season, but Luka Doncic and company have more than enough to beat a tired Nets squad.

Heading into their matchup with the Bucks on Wednesday night, Brooklyn ranked dead last in defensive rating. That passes the eye test, to say the least. I expect Dallas to bounce back from a disappointing loss against the depleted Pelicans in a big way.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Andrew Wiggins Over 25.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists

Typically with these player prop picks, I like to highlight stars. That’s not the case tonight, although it’s fair to say Wiggins has been a star within his role.

The veteran wing has cleared this total in all four of his games this season, seeing a usage rate of 21% or higher in three of those contests. Tonight, he’s facing off against the Heat, who are more name than game defensively so far. Miami actually ranks 29th in fantasy points allowed to small forwards, so Wiggins shouldn’t have a hard time staying hot.

Favorite Value Play

Heat PG Gabe Vincent ($4,000) at Warriors

This price is just too cheap for Vincent, plain and simple. The sharpshooter has scored 22-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games, establishing a significant role for himself with 22.5 minutes per contest.

Tonight, Vincent draws the Warriors, who have been abysmal defensively to start the season. Golden State ranks 22nd in fantasy points allowed to point guards, so Vincent should see plenty of opportunities to extend his hot streak.

Two more value options I like from this game are both of the Warriors’ bigs. James Wiseman ($4,300) and Kevon Looney ($4,200) have been relatively productive as of late.

Favorite Stud

Grizzlies PG Ja Morant ($10,200) at Kings

The choice was always going to be between Morant and Luka Doncic ($12,000) as the top stud on tonight’s slate. I opted for Morant, who is $1,800 cheaper but has still scored 60-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games.

Ja will likely have another big night against the Kings, who are subpar defensively. In reality, you probably need him or Luka in your lineups tonight.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.