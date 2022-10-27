Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Week 8

DraftKings contributor Pearce Dietrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire plays for Week 8.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

VIDEO:

Video Transcript:

QB

Pearce Dietrich:

Start scrolling down, we’re going all the way down to Sam Ehlinger at $4000. Might sound crazy to some people, but we’ve got some maximum roster flexibility here.

I know usually when you roster one of these cheap quarterbacks it’s a bad situation, but this really isn’t a bad situation. The Colts’ offense looks good aside from Matt Ryan. He threw for 2000 yards, nine touchdowns this season.

So typically, we get these cheap quarterbacks in bad spots, but this is a really good offense—he’s also facing a Washington defense that’s near the bottom in pass DVOA, bottom third in allowing points to quarterbacks, receiving running backs, and wide receivers. Take the savings. Basically a poor man’s Tim Tebow, but he can hit value pretty easily.

Pearce’s Pick: Sam Ehlinger ($4,000)

RB

Pearce Dietrich:

Going cheap at quarterback, and we can also take some cheap players at wide receiver, allows us to spend up on these awesome running backs that cost a lot. This week there’s several—give me Derrick Henry—we’re going to spend up for the big dog. 30 carries last week. I don’t even need to tell you how many yards. If you’re going to get 30 carries out of your running back, jam him into your lineup. Oh, by the way, he went for 128 yards.

He’s facing the Houston Texans, who he owns over his career. They have the worst rush DVOA this year and every year. So you take Derrick Henry in this spot. If you just take out his bad game against Buffalo, which was a blowout, he’s averaging 24 carries per game.

Pearce’s Pick: Derrick Henry ($8,400)

WR

Pearce Dietrich:

I’m going to give you the cheap guy to pair with Ehlinger. You can get Parris Campbell at $4500. Former second-round pick out of Ohio State, he’s dealt with injuries in his career. He’s finally healthy. He is looking good, seven catches, 57 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago. Last week, 10 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.

He’s also, as I mentioned, facing that Washington defense that’s near the bottom of the league in pass DVOA, giving up a ton of points to wide receivers. You can take any Colts receiver, they’re all pretty affordable, but this cheap pairing really opens up tons of flexibility in your lineup.

Pearce’s Pick: Parris Campbell ($4,500)

TE

Pearce Dietrich:

We’ll take Mike Gesicki, who is a little bit underpriced. We were expecting big things from him early in the season. It hasn’t really happened, but recently he has come alive with seven targets in each of his last two games. Tua and this Mike McDaniel offense love to go over the middle.

This Mike McDaniel Miami offense looks a lot like the San Francisco offense under Jimmy Garoppolo. Oh, by the way, George Kittle had some monster games for that San Francisco offense. I expect Gesicki to start breaking out. He’s facing the Detroit pass defense, one of the worst in the league—31st when it comes to allowing points to tight ends. Give me Gesicki for Miami.

Pearce’s Pick: Mike Gesicki ($3,800)

DST

Pearce’s Pick: Dallas Cowboys ($4,000)

