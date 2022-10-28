Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for October 28

On the menu for Friday is a full 11-game NBA slate. As always, be sure to follow the DK Live app closely for lineup/injury updates all the way up until roster lock. Below, I dive into four of my favorite bargain plays to attack on DraftKings, which all cost less than $5K.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

As one of the Jazz’s primary bench players, Beasley has been a solid fantasy asset this season, supplying 21.5 DKFP per game, including two efforts north of 25 DKFP. The shooting guard is logging 25 minutes per game and averaging a 19% usage rate, and these numbers should grow even further tonight with Utah shorthanded. Rudy Gay (health protocols) has been ruled out and both Collin Sexton (oblique) and Kessler Walker (illness) are both questionable. Even with just Gay absent, Beasley should find himself approaching 30 minutes, making him an appealing value play against this Denver defense that ranks 24th in efficiency. Beasley is amassing 0.86 DKFP per minute this season and 24 DKFP per game for the last 10 occasions he has surpassed the 25-minute threshold. Now, if Sexton – who leads the Jazz in usage rate at 23.8% - joins Gay on the sidelines, Beasley will see a large boost and be a no-brainer at this low salary. In the 75 minutes Beasley has played without Sexton this season, the 25-year-old’s usage rate has increased to 21.8% and he has provided 0.92 DKFP per minute.

With Delon Wright (hamstring) out tonight, Avdija should be one of the main beneficiaries. With Wright only playing 16 minutes Tuesday vs. Pistons due to the hamstring injury, Avdija finished with 27.25 DKFP across a season-high 27 minutes. While one could assume the 21-year-old’s boost in playing time was a product of the Wizards winning this tilt by 21 points, that wasn’t the case at all, as Avdija saw all of his minutes before getting pulled in the fourth quarter with the rest of Washington’s starters. The versatile forward should be in line for close to 30 minutes tonight and this is a gorgeous spot, with the Pacers ranking 25th in defensive efficiency and eighth in pace. On DraftKings Sportsbook, no contest Friday night presents a higher total than this matchup at 230.5 points. Avdija has been efficient with one DKFP per minute this season and brings a ceiling over 30 DKFP in this elite environment.

With Devin Vassell (knee) and Joshua Primo (glute) out Wednesday, McDermott stepped up and delivered a season-best 28.75 DKFP in 24 minutes vs. the Wolves. The veteran took 14 shots - including eight attempts from beyond the arc – and ranked third on the team with a 25.4% usage rate. Both Vassell and Primo will remain sidelined Friday and McDermott should handle a similar workload as the Spurs’ primary bench scorer. The 30-year-old is generating 0.86 DKFP per minute this season and brings great upside relative to his cheap salary in this perfect spot for outside shooters. So far this season, the Bulls are allowing the second-most made three-pointers per game and their opponents have knocked down three-pointers at the second-highest rate in the league.

In Damian Lillard’s (out, calf) absence, Anfernee Simons should move over to point guard and Winslow should join the Blazers’ starting five for this beautiful matchup vs. the Rockets. Currently, Houston ranks 21st in defensive efficiency and 11th in pace. On DraftKings Sportsbook, this contest’s total is set at 227 points, which is tied for the fourth highest of this 11-game slate. In his first 11 tilts with the Blazers after being acquired by the club at last season’s trade deadline, Winslow collected 26.8 DKFP per game, all of which were contests Lillard was unavailable for. With Lillard missing tonight, Winslow should handle around 30 minutes, which is more than enough time for him to destroy this low price tag. With Lillard off the floor, Winslow’s usage rate upgrades to 19.7% and he contributes one DKFP per minute. At this sub $4K price point, Winslow is without a doubt one of the best values on the board Friday.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Hunta512) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.