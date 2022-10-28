NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for October 28

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Friday’s 11-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.
Key Injuries to Monitor
Detroit Pistons
- Jaden Ivey (illness) — Questionable
Charlotte Hornets
- Terry Rozier (ankle) — Doubtful
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Darius Garland (eye) — OUT
Los Angeles Lakers
- Anthony Davis (back) — Questionable
- Russell Westbrook (hamstring) — Questionable
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Kyle Anderson (back) — Questionable
Chicago Bulls
- Zach LaVine (injury management) — Questionable
Denver Nuggets
- Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) — Questionable
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) — Questionable
Utah Jazz
- Collin Sexton (oblique) — Questionable
- Walker Kessler (illness) — Questionable
New Orleans Pelicans
- Zion Williamson (hip/back) — Questionable
- Brandon Ingram (concussion) — OUT
- CJ McCollum (PIP sprain) — Questionable
- Herb Jones (knee) — Questionable
- Jose Alvarado (back) — Questionable
- Dyson Daniels (ankle) — Questionable
Favorite Pick Against the Spread
Bucks (-5.5) vs. Knicks
The Knicks have actually had a solid start to the 2022-23 season, boasting a 3-1 record. However, when you actually dive into the specifics of that record, you realize the teams they have defeated are Charlotte, Orlando, and Detroit. When New York actually matched up with a contender, they lost.
I’m expecting that trend to continue tonight, as the Knicks are simply outmatched by Giannis Antetokounmpo and company. Milwaukee isn’t messing around this year, beating teams by double-digit points on average. The Bucks should have no real trouble covering the spread tonight.
Favorite Player Prop
Jayson Tatum Over 38.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists
Tatum has cleared this total with relative ease in every game he’s played this season, and I expect that to be the case again tonight. Boston’s superstar has looked the part of an MVP candidate so far, taking steps forward in just about every facet of the game.
Tatum has seen a usage rate of 30% or higher in three of his four contests, also playing 35-plus minutes in every game. If those trends continue and his PRA total remains under 40, I’m going to highlight it here every time he suits up.
Favorite Value Play
76ers PG/SG De’Anthony Melton ($3,800) at Raptors
Favorite Stud
Bucks PF/C Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,100) vs. Knicks
Twitter Updates
The #Pelicans injury report is a mess.— Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) October 28, 2022
Brandon Ingram is still out. Zion, McCollum, Jones, Alvarado and Daniels are all questionable.
The @DKSportsbook #Suns spread currently sits at -7. Might want to get in on that now if you’re interested in Phoenix tonight.
