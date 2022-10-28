Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 8

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 8 main slate on DraftKings.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $3.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Quarterback

Davis Mills, Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans, $5,200 — Mills isn’t going to generate a lot of attention this week but I think he’s a bit of a sneaky play. This Titans secondary has been brutal and could allow for someone like Mills to slip through the cracks when it comes to building lineups. They’ve allowed the third-highest passing touchdown rate in the league and struggle with deep passes. While Mills has only gone at least 20 yards on 18 attempts, he has completed 10 of those for 303 yards and two of his touchdowns. Pairing a receiver that can go downfield is easy, as Brandin Cooks ($5,900) is only $700 more than Mills. After seeing some tough defenses to begin the year, this could end up being a great spot for Mills at very little ownership.

Other Option – Sam Ehlinger ($4,000) vs. WAS

Running Back

D’Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, $5,300 — Foreman has a huge opportunity in front of him, as he suddenly finds himself as the lead back in the Panthers matchup against the Falcons. In the battle of who’ll be first in the NFC South, Foreman will look to play off his 15 carries, and 118 rushing yard performance against the Bucs last week. Don’t get it twisted, that wasn’t an easy matchup last week. Week 8 brings a softer one against an average-at-best Falcons run defense. In his limited showings this season, Foreman has averaged over five yards per carry and a solid 3.63 after contact. Priced as if he were in a split with the injured Chuba Hubbard, Foreman is a great value to consider in Week 8.

Other Options – Travis Etienne Jr. ($5,400) vs. NYG

Wide Receiver

Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, $4,700 — Taking on a more prominent role in the Giants offense, Robinson six of his eight targets for 50 yards and 11 DKFP. While it wasn’t an Earth-shattering performance, he played on 69% of the Giants’ snaps, 39 in the slot and 14 out wide. He would run a route on 29 of Daniel Jones’ dropbacks, good for 78%. Those types of numbers under $5k don’t come often. With the Giants also trading Kadarius Toney, Robinson has a real shot of becoming the WR1.

Other Options – Darnell Mooney ($4,800) vs. DAL

Tight End

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders, $3,200 – We’ll have to keep an eye on Johnson’s status by Sunday, as he’s currently listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. If he does indeed play, he could be a solid value at the tight end position. He’s been the Saints pass-catching tight end (not named Taysom Hill, who is the worst thing to ever happy in fantasy football). Through seven games, Johnson is averaging just over four targets per game but has seen a total of 11 over the past two weeks. Johnson scored two touchdowns against the Cardinals last week and could see more red zone looks with the Saints so depleted on offense.

Other Options – Noah Fant ($2,800) vs. NYG

