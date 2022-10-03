Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for October 3

With just three days left in Major League Baseball’s regular season, all 30 teams are in action on Monday night. Four games start in the 6:00 p.m. ET hour and are not part of the main slate, but the other 11 give us plenty of options to choose from on the main fantasy baseball slate on DraftKings, which gets underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. Seven of the 11 matchups are divisional matchups, and there is still critical playoff positioning on the line in addition to the final NL Wild Card slot, which is undecided.

Leading up to the first pitch, make sure to keep up with all the latest news and monitor starting lineups by installing the DK Live app and following DK Live on Twitter (@dklive). I’m also on Twitter (@ZT_Sports), where you can keep up with my picks for the rest of the season and into the playoffs.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $150K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

PITCHER

Stud

Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks ($10,600) – The Brewers are facing extremely long odds to make the postseason, trailing the Phillies by two games with three games left for each team. They’ll need a big game from Woodruff, who has been dominating lately and gets a good matchup at home against Arizona. Woodruff has double-digit strikeouts in each of his past four games coming down the stretch and has allowed a total of only four runs in those outings over 26 innings, averaging an amazing 34 DKFP per outing in those matchups.

Granted, two of those four games were against the Reds, but the other two were against the Cardinals and Yankees. This matchup against Arizona should be a good one for him to keep rolling in since the Dbacks have only posted a .274 WOBA and 73 wRC+ as a team over the past two weeks. Since so many young players are getting playing time, Arizona also has the second-highest K% in the Majors over that span, so Woodruff should be able to pile up strikeouts and fantasy points on Monday night.

Other Options – Aaron Nola ($10,400), Joe Musgrove ($8,700)

Value

Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox ($6,900) – Ober is making his second straight start against the White Sox, and he’ll be a great value option if he comes close to matching his most recent outing. He went 7 1⁄ 3 shutout innings while striking out 10 and allowing two hits on his way to a season-high 38.7 DKFP.

While that was his best start of the season, the 27-year-old righty has been effective in his three starts since coming off the IL, only allowing three runs in 12 1/3 innings with 13 strikeouts. On the season, he has a 3.18 ERA, 2.74 FIP and 47 punchouts in 51 innings and has shown enough to figure into Minnesota’s future rotation plans if he can stay healthy.

Other Option – Patrick Sandoval ($7,700), Rich Hill ($5,500)

INFIELD

Stud

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies ($5,600) – Freeman has been very productive in his first season with the Dodgers, hitting .329 with 20 homers and a .395 wOBA on the year. In his 24 most recent games, the veteran has hit a red-hot .373 (31-for-83) with three doubles, four homers and a .450 wOBA. He also has a great history against opposing starter José Ureña ($5,000), going 14-for-35 (.400) with four home runs in their past meetings.

Stud

Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees at Texas Rangers ($4,600) – While all eyes will be on Aaron Judge ($6,500) and his quest for home run No. 62, Torres is a very nice option to consider from the Yankees as well. He went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and 16 DKFP on Saturday before getting Sunday off. Over his past 18 games, he has gone 28-for-74 (.378) with six doubles, five homers, three stolen bases and an average of 12.9 DKFP per contest. He has gone 5-for-16 (.313) with a pair of home runs in past meetings with Martín Pérez ($8,500).

Other Options – Bo Bichette ($5,400), Ty France ($4,400),

Value

Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays ($2,900) – Casas is considered one of the Red Sox's best MLB-ready prospects, and he has shown some encouraging signs late in the season since being called up. After hitting 11 home runs in 72 games at Triple-A Worcester, he has hit five homers in 24 games in the Majors with a .366 wOBA. He has shown excellent plate discipline and has been hitting for a better average lately, so don’t be scared off by his low batting average. He brings a nice ceiling due to his potential power and moved up to the second spot in the lineup Sunday, which would set him up for further success.

Value

Livan Soto, Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics ($2,400) – Soto posted back-to-back three-hit games over the weekend with 17 DKFP on Saturday and another 17 DKFP on Sunday. The 22-year-old September call-up has been impressive hitting .413 with a home run, a stolen base and a .448 wOBA. He only hit .281 with a .347 wOBA in Double-A this year but showcased nice speed upside with 18 thefts. He’ll look to finish the year hot and will be in a favorable matchup to be a good value play as highlighted below in stacks.

Other Options – Whit Merrifield ($3,200), Mike Brosseau ($2,300)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics ($6,100) – Trout is another nice option from the Angels if you can afford to pay up for an OF. He has at least nine DKFP in four straight games and in seven of his past nine after homering and producing 24 DKFP on Sunday. He is hitting .301 in his 24 games since Sept. 1 with 10 homers and a .445 wOBA over that span. It has been another disappointing season for the Angels, but Trout continues to put up impressive numbers every year.

Stud

George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles ($5,300) – After playing through injury for much of the season, Springer is finding his stride at just the right time heading into the postseason. He had two more hits and eight DKFP on Sunday and now has eight multi-hit games in his past 14 contests. He has five home runs, three doubles and a triple while hitting .350 over his past 15 games with an impressive .452 wOBA.

Other Options – Aaron Judge ($6,500), Christian Yelich ($5,100), Taylor Ward ($4,500)

Value

Harold Ramírez, Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox ($3,500) – Ramírez has been a recurring character in my value slot this season, and the 28-year-old is hitting .306 with a .333 wOBA in his first season with the Rays. He has been outstanding against left-handed pitchers, hitting .370 (40-for-108) with five doubles, two homers and a .392 wOBA. He’ll face veteran lefty Rich Hill ($5,500) on Monday, looking to continue his push to the first postseason of his career.

Value

Sean Bouchard, Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers ($2,500) – The Rockies have been giving their younger players plenty of time as they play out their season, and Bouchard has been making the most of it. Since joining the team at the end of August, he has gone 18-for-56 (.321) with four doubles, two home runs and a .429 wOBA. He has shown outstanding plate discipline with 18 walks while only striking out 19 times. Bouchard and the Rockies will face Tony Gonsolin ($10,100) coming off the injured list in what should be basically a tune-up start for Gonsolin, who has been out for a month with a strained right forearm.

Other Options – Teoscar Hernández ($4,300), Jesse Winker ($3,100), Raimel Tapia ($2,300)

TEAMS TO STACK

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks – The Brewers’ offense was frustrated by the Marlins, of all teams, over the weekend, scoring just nine runs over four games and dropping three of those four contests. They should be able to break through at home against Tommy Henry ($5,400), though, since Henry has been a disaster in his most recent outings. Henry has gone 3-4 on the season with a 5,98 ERA but has been even worse in his past three outings, giving up 17 runs in 13 innings for an 11.77 ERA with six home runs allowed as well. Even though he is a lefty, he is allowing lefties to post a .375 average and .432 wOBA against him on the year, and the Brewers come flush with left-handed hitters who should be good plays based on the matchup.

Christian Yelich ($5,100), Rowdy Tellez ($4,600) and Kolten Wong ($3,800) are all strong left-handed options to consider while Hunter Renfroe ($4,700) and Willy Adames ($5,200) deserve a look too since they are right-handed power bats that have been hot lately. If you need value plays, the Brewers have options in that category as well with Tyrone Taylor ($2,200), Luis Urías ($3,700) and Andrew McCutchen ($3,900) all affordably priced.

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics – The Angels also get a favorable matchup as they take on Adrián Martínez ($5,800) and the Athletics in an AL West matchup. Martínez has surrendered seven home runs over his four most recent starts, going 0-3 with a 9.33 ERA and 7.15 FIP and 29 hits allowed in only 18 1⁄ 3 innings. He faced the Angels his last time out and took the L, giving up three runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings.

Mike Trout (discussed above) homered in that matchup and Shohei Ohtani ($6,400) has a 16-game hitting streak, so both big bats are worth considering as starting points. Taylor Ward ($4,500) and Luis Rengifo ($4,400) have been hot lately and are still relatively affordable with Jo Adell ($2,600), Livan Soto (discussed above) and Logan O’Hoppe ($2,300) available as cheap plays with upside.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $150K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.