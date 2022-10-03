2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups, Injuries, RB Snaps

Pat Mayo recaps Week 4 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Jeremy Keefe, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing the Week 5 betting lines.

2022 Week 5 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 50% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: NONE

2022 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Mike Boone Raheem Mostert Brian Robinson Rachaad White Jaylen Warren Isiah Pacheco Justice Hill Tyler Allgeier Kenneth Gainwell Jordan Mason Zack Moss Deon Jackson Trestan Ebner Eno Benjamin Rex Burkhead

2022 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Michael Gallup George Pickens Jakobi Meyers Corey Davis Jameson Williams Greg Dortch Russell Gage Christian Watson Richie James Jr. Zay Jones Josh Palmer

2022 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Hayden Hurst Tyler Conklin Robert Tonyan Evan Engram Gerald Everett Hunter Henry Logan Thomas Irv Smith Juwan Johnson Isaiah Likely Taysom Hill

2022 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Carson Wentz vs TEN Teddy Bridgewater at NYJ Zach Wilson vs MIA Jared Goff at NE Justin Fields at MIN

2022 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

DEN vs IND JAX vs HOU MIA at NYJ GB vs NYG MIN vs CHI

2022 Week 5 Waiver Wire: W4 RB Snap Share Leaders

Saquon Barkley 93% 93% Josh Jacobs 89% Christian McCaffrey 88%

