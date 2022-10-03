2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups, Injuries, RB Snaps

Pat Mayo recaps Week 4 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Jeremy Keefe, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing the Week 5 betting lines.
2022 Week 5 Waiver Wire: Notes
- All players must be less than 50% owned in fantasy leagues
- 1⁄2 PPR Scoring
- Bye Weeks: NONE
2022 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB
Week 3 RB Snap Shares | RB INJURY CHEATSHEET
- Mike Boone
- Raheem Mostert
- Brian Robinson
- Rachaad White
- Jaylen Warren
- Isiah Pacheco
- Justice Hill
- Tyler Allgeier
- Kenneth Gainwell
- Jordan Mason
- Zack Moss
- Deon Jackson
- Trestan Ebner
- Eno Benjamin
- Rex Burkhead
2022 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR
- Michael Gallup
- George Pickens
- Jakobi Meyers
- Corey Davis
- Jameson Williams
- Greg Dortch
- Russell Gage
- Christian Watson
- Richie James Jr.
- Zay Jones
- Josh Palmer
2022 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE
- Hayden Hurst
- Tyler Conklin
- Robert Tonyan
- Evan Engram
- Gerald Everett
- Hunter Henry
- Logan Thomas
- Irv Smith
- Juwan Johnson
- Isaiah Likely
- Taysom Hill
2022 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams
- Carson Wentz vs TEN
- Teddy Bridgewater at NYJ
- Zach Wilson vs MIA
- Jared Goff at NE
- Justin Fields at MIN
2022 Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams
- DEN vs IND
- JAX vs HOU
- MIA at NYJ
- GB vs NYG
- MIN vs CHI
2022 Week 5 Waiver Wire: W4 RB Snap Share Leaders
- Saquon Barkley 93% 93%
- Josh Jacobs 89%
- Christian McCaffrey 88%
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2021 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.