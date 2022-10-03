Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Rams vs. 49ers on MNF

DraftKings contributor Julian Edlow joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for Rams vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Watch the MNF segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Monday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (LAR vs SF)

Video Transcript

Julian Edlow

I’m going with the Niners’ defense, actually. I think that they’re going to get some pressure on Stafford, create some sacks, and some turnovers.

And I’m not all that impressed with the Rams so far. They had a tough time maintaining a lead against the Falcons and then go on the road and beat a really bad Cardinals team in the division.

Second road game in a row and it’s in the division. I think the Rams are going to let down in this spot.

Julian’s Pick: 49ers DST ($4,200)

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $2.25M Monday Night Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (LAR vs SF)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.