Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Captain Plays for Rams vs. 49ers on MNF

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich

I think Deebo Samuel, with what he’s done and just in terms of the usage with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, has similar upside to Cooper Kupp. Is he more boom or bust? Absolutely. He’s probably not going to get you to the 100-yard bonus receiving, but he could definitely get you a rushing touchdown. He could definitely get you 7 or 8 receptions and put up the fantasy boom game that way.

Against the Rams last year, he was extremely productive. He’s averaged about 7.5 targets in the two games with Garoppolo at quarterback. I expect that number to be very similar tonight and I expect his usage to be up there tonight against the Rams’ secondary that quite frankly has been giving up big plays. They’ve given up a lot of points to opposing wide receivers, and you’ve got San Francisco at home as well.

I think that Kupp is going to have so much ownership on him, just starting with Deebo Samuel in the captain spot is going to make your lineup unique and then you can go from there.

Geoff’s Pick: Deebo Samuel ($15,600 CP)

